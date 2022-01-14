Exclusive: Covent Garden bans under-16s from its next opera

Opéra de Marseille has led the tributes to Christian Gasc, who has been found dead at home in wretched circumstances. The Marseille Opera has sadly learned about the passing of the costume designer CHRISTIAN GASC. Elegance and passion characterized him as much as his immense talent and kindness. Many times winner of Moliere and Cesar awards, he put his talent in the service of cinema, theatre and opera. The Costume Workshop and the public of the Marseille Opera will remember the creation of the costumes of “Marius et Fanny” with Roberto Alagna and Angela Gheorghiu, as well as the production of “Andre Chénier” staged by Claire Servais. The entire staff express their sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO