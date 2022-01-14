ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Covent Garden bans under-16s from its next opera

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 6 days ago

People who have bought tickets for Handel’s Theodora, opening on January 31, are being warned not to bring the kids:. Thank you for booking to see The Royal Opera’s new production...

Slipped Disc

Opera mourns the miserable death of a great costumier, 76

Opéra de Marseille has led the tributes to Christian Gasc, who has been found dead at home in wretched circumstances. The Marseille Opera has sadly learned about the passing of the costume designer CHRISTIAN GASC. Elegance and passion characterized him as much as his immense talent and kindness. Many times winner of Moliere and Cesar awards, he put his talent in the service of cinema, theatre and opera. The Costume Workshop and the public of the Marseille Opera will remember the creation of the costumes of “Marius et Fanny” with Roberto Alagna and Angela Gheorghiu, as well as the production of “Andre Chénier” staged by Claire Servais. The entire staff express their sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Tosca sells out in Vienna – but not at the State Opera

While the big house on the Ring plays two-thirds empty night, the Theater an der Wien opened a new Tosca last night with every seat sold. The Staatsoper’s Tosca production is more than half a century old. The Theater an der Wien’s new show is directed by Martin Kusej.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

The lone Black violinist in leading British orchestras

For many years Edmund Reid, who has died aged 85, was the only black face to be seen in the major British orchestras. Jamaica born, Edmund won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music London and went on to further study with Sascha Lasserson. He played first in the...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘It’s like a fairground’: Inside the musical ride of the West End’s Moulin Rouge

When you walk into the auditorium at the Piccadilly Theatre, no standard stage setup greets you. Instead, there are neon concentric hearts, lavish velvet plumes, a windmill and brightly lit letters spelling out the words: “Moulin Rouge!” The audience has been transported to the legendary Parisian cabaret venue, to watch a tale of love, sex and consumption play out while “Lady Marmalade” blasts. There are no rose-tinted glasses needed here – everything is already so red, it makes your eyes hurt. That is, of course, apart from the garish blue elephant draping over the side of a royal box.As films...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Just in: Opera stars blast Belgium PM for cancelling Carmen

We have just received a letter sent to the Belgian prime minister by Michael Fabiano, Elsa Dreisig and other opera headliners about the Government’s decision to cancel Carmen at La Monnaie. It might be the start of a fightback. Dear Mr. Prime Minister De Croo. Dear Deputy Prime Minister...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Vienna loses an opera conductor

Ingo Metzmacher has called in sick on the Theater an der Wien’s ambitious new Tosca with Kristine Opolais and Jonathan Tetelman. Marc Albrecht (pic), former chief of Netherlands Opera, will jump in. The show opens on January 18, in exciting rivalry with the State Opera’s Kaufmann-Terfel-Davidsen Peter Grimes, conducted...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Just in: Music director is fired halfway through first season

Stuttgart Ballet last night dismissed its music director Mikhail Agrest, midway through his first full season. Apparently there was an incident last month during a rehearsal of John Cranko’s Onegin. Tamas Detrich, Artistic Director of the Stuttgart Ballet, said: ‘Due to past and current events, I feel compelled to...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Thielemann cancels London

Due to unforeseen circumstances Christian Thielemann is no longer conducting the following event:. Christian Thielemann conducts the Academy Symphony Orchestra, Friday 21 January 1pm. We are pleased to announce that Andrew Gourlay will be conducting the same programme. However, if you would prefer a refund or credit note for this...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

London will see Esther oratorio in original Hebrew

Hampstead Garden Opera is putting on the UK premiere of the 1774 oratorio The Salvation of Israel by the Hands of Esther, sung in Biblical Hebrew. HGO says: ‘Ester is a unique work – the first Hebrew oratorio. With a libretto based on Handel’s Esther it was commissioned by the Sephardi Jewish congregations of London and Amsterdam from the Italian (Christian) composer Cristiano Lidarti. The charming musical style is early classical, showing the influences both of Joseph Haydn and of Lidarti’s Italian predecessor, Pergolesi. The manuscript was lost for over 200 years before it turned up in Cambridge University Library. ‘
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Budapest loses valued music editor, 72

The widely respected musicologist and editor András Wilheim died today, aged 72. A Bartók authority who was also an authority on John Cage and the American avant-garde music, he worked for the Budapest New Music Studio as a consultant to contemporary Hungarian composers. He had close contact with...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Alastair Macaulay: Tamara Rojo does violence to Raymonda

The English National Ballet chief Tamara Rojo is on her way out, moving to San Fransciso. Not great loss juding by last night’s opening, says ex-NY Times chief dance critic Alastair Macaulay, now reviewing for slippedisc.com:. Raymonda, first produced in 1898, is a three-act classical ballet about a dramatically...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Alastair Macaulay: This music is just too good for dance

Alastair Macaulay returns with his ongoing Slippedisc reviews of the Philharmonia Orchestra’s 75th season:. Philharmonia Orchestra Sunday 16 January 3pm Bach, Haydn, Mozart. With its Sunday afternoon concert at the Royal Festival Hall, the Philharmonia Orchestra began 2022 in the eighteenth century – that’s. to say, with...
THEATER & DANCE
