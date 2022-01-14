ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man arrested in connection to murder of teen worker in East Harlem Burger King: police

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeE4K_0dlm90JW00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police charged a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a teen employee at an East Harlem Burger King, officials said Friday.

Winston Glynn is charged with murder, two counts of robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrest comes after 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was gunned down while she worked at the fast-food restaurant located on E 116th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 9, officials said.

According to the NYPD, a man entered the Burger King, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

The gunman shot Bayron-Nieves in her torso during the robbery and also punched a female manager in the face and pistol-whipped a male customer during the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xustj_0dlm90JW00
Photo credit NYPD

The assailant then fled west on East 116th Street, authorities said.

EMS rushed Bayron-Nieves to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A $20,000 reward was being offered in exchange for the arrest of the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Harlem#Murder#Shooting#Nypd#Police#The Burger King#Ems#Metropolitan Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy