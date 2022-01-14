Man arrested in connection to murder of teen worker in East Harlem Burger King: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police charged a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a teen employee at an East Harlem Burger King, officials said Friday.

Winston Glynn is charged with murder, two counts of robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrest comes after 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was gunned down while she worked at the fast-food restaurant located on E 116th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 9, officials said.

According to the NYPD, a man entered the Burger King, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

The gunman shot Bayron-Nieves in her torso during the robbery and also punched a female manager in the face and pistol-whipped a male customer during the incident.

Photo credit NYPD

The assailant then fled west on East 116th Street, authorities said.

EMS rushed Bayron-Nieves to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A $20,000 reward was being offered in exchange for the arrest of the suspect.