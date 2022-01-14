ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT UK Recap (1/13/22): WALTER Hits An NXT UK Ring For The Final TIme,

rajah.com
 6 days ago

WWE NXT UK (1/13/22) -The show kicks off with a video package that highlights the incredible run WALTER has had on NXT UK. -In the arena: Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff make their way to the ring, and it’s time for the first tag team match of 2022....

rajah.com

The Independent

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for bragging rights when they played wrestling video games together.The WWE high-flying superstar has plenty to boast about now — he's on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game set for a March 11 release.“It’s a moment of great pride, not just for me, but for the generations that come after me. All my people, all the Latinos ” Mysterio said.Even better, Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father.Mysterio...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: Dusty Classic Kicks Off, WALTER In Action, Elektra Lopez, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 will be the second episode of the new era with NXT Champion Bron Breakker leading the brand. The 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off tonight, and continue next week. First round matches include MSK vs. Jacket Time, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WALTER vs. Roderick Strong

With WALTER now stateside, he's set for a big matchup on tonight's NXT. WALTER will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong tonight. The match was made after WALTER got into a confrontation with Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens. Strong stepped in to defend Bivens and said he's the only person in...
WWE
PWMania

New Name Change For WALTER In NXT?

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 main event saw WALTER defeat Roderick Strong in singles action. After the match, WALTER interrupted the ring announcer and declared that the winner of the match was “Gunther,” instead of WALTER. The show went off the air with Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) brawling with The Diamond Mine (Strong, The Creed Brothers).
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode

A new episode of WWE NXT UK will air on Peacock this afternoon. WWE issued the following preview for the show:. A-Kid to challenge Dar for NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship. An incredible episode of NXT UK will feature A-Kid challenging Sha Samuels Noam Dar for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship, Sam Gradwell and a partner of his choosing teaming up to take on Pretty Deadly, and Emilia McKenzie throwing down with Isla Dawn.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Ratings Report For 1/18

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 587,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.27% from last week’s 647,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 21.42% from last week’s 0.14...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Tournament Matches, WALTER Vs. Roderick Strong, Grayson Waller, Harland, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with LA Knight arriving to the WWE Performance Center parking lot in a red car. He hops out and greets several NXT Superstars on his way into the venue, but he’s looking for Grayson Waller. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring as Knight makes his way out.
WWE
Wrestling World

There will be a big return to the Royal Rumble

Obviously, in recent weeks, we are talking about one of the WWE's Big 4, the Royal Rumble, highly anticipated pay-per-view more than anything else because the match that gives it its name is one of the most fascinating in the business. This year in particular, there is really a lot...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT Fans Are Not Happy About Walter's Gunther Name Change

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured Imperium and the Diamond Mine In the main event as Walter and Roderick Strong clashed one-on-one. It was a very strong showing for Strong, who came this close numerous times to beating the imposing Imperium leader, but despite those setbacks, Walter would emerge victoriously. Things were proceeding as normal untiL Walter said the winner of the match was Gunther, and that set the internet ablaze, as earlier reports said that WWE had filed for a trademark for the name Gunther Stark, but no one knew who that was referring to. Well, it seems now we do, and WWE fans are not happy with the name change. You can find some of the most entertaining reactions starting on the next slide.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (1/18)

WWE has announced segments and a match for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network. Below is the current lineup- -Tony D’Angelo will host a Memorial Service for Pete Dunne. -The beginning of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest news...
WWE

