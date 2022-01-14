WWE NXT UK Recap (1/13/22): WALTER Hits An NXT UK Ring For The Final TIme,

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured Imperium and the Diamond Mine In the main event as Walter and Roderick Strong clashed one-on-one. It was a very strong showing for Strong, who came this close numerous times to beating the imposing Imperium leader, but despite those setbacks, Walter would emerge victoriously. Things were proceeding as normal untiL Walter said the winner of the match was Gunther, and that set the internet ablaze, as earlier reports said that WWE had filed for a trademark for the name Gunther Stark, but no one knew who that was referring to. Well, it seems now we do, and WWE fans are not happy with the name change. You can find some of the most entertaining reactions starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO