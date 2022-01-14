Denver weather: Light snow possible Friday ahead of mild weekend weather

Photo Credit: beklaus (iStock). beklaus

A cold front is expected to move into Denver Friday, bringing chances of snow along with blustery winds, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

A 50% chance of snow is possible before 11 a.m. and after 2 p.m. with less than a half inch of accumulation possible, the agency said.

Friday's high is expected to be 39 degrees with winds between 8 to 16 mph gusting as high as 25 mph, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures could drop to 15 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and strong breezes, the agency said.

Saturday and Sunday skies clear up and temperatures are forecast to hit the 40s and 50s, the weather service said.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph.

M.L.K. Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.