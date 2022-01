Final Fantasy XIV has recently added some new items to the game. With a dance pole for your housing and a new pair of pants to help accentuate some aspects of your character. This patch has certainly been an interesting one for Final Fantasy XIV. While many players are going into the new raid tier, many more are getting their crafters leveling and producing all that they can. Of course, these new pants are quite sought after by many players. While they may not be locked behind the most difficult content, you will need a bit of luck to get a pair of your own. let’s go over how you can get a pair of the Hose of Happiness.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO