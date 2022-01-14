ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Sister Britney’s “Exhausting” Claims: “Absolutely Not the Truth”

 6 days ago

After Britney Spears shared her honest thoughts...

The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Jamie Lynn Spears Over “Fantastical Grievances”

Following days of heated online back-and-forth with her sister amid Jamie Lynn Spears’ ongoing press tour for her new memoir, Britney Spears is demanding her sister stop “derogatorily” speaking about her. In a cease-and-desist letter dated Jan. 17 and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has demanded Jamie Lynn stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” in reference to Britney while Jamie Lynn promotes her new book, Things I Should Have Said. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about...
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Little Sister Jamie Lynn Claims Pop Star Locked Them In Room With Knife, Calls Singer's Behavior 'Erratic' & 'Paranoid'

Jamie Lynn Spears is spilling the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to her relationship with her older sister, pop princess Britney Spears. Sitting down with Nightline's co-anchor Juju Chang to talk about her book, Things I Should Have Said, the 30-year-old actress spoke out about two alleged instances with Britney that left her shellshocked and concerned for not only her sister's wellbeing but also her own.
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears Begs Britney Spears to Call Her ‘Privately’ as Singer Slams Sister’s Loyalty: ‘This Is Embarrassing’

For the record. Britney Spears spoke out amid her feud with Jamie Lynn Spears to share a message with her younger sister, and the writer hopes they can settle this privately. “Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the 30-year-old shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 15.
StyleCaster

Britney Just Sent Jamie Lynn a Cease-&-Desist After Claiming She Should’ve ‘Slapped’ Her & Calling Her a ‘Scum Person’

Battle in court. Britney Spears sent Jamie Lynn Spears a cease-and-desist letter after her younger sister’s “false or fantastical” lies about her in her new book, Things I Should Have Said. In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by People, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart—who represented her when Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in December 2021—slammed Jamie Lynn for how she “exploited” her older sister for “monetary gain” and book sales. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter read. “Although Britney has...
The Independent

Britney Spears files cease and desist against ‘outrageous’ claims in Jamie Lynn’s ‘misleading’ memoir

Britney Spears has sent a cease and desist letter to her younger sister Jamie Lynn over her forthcoming memoir.During an interview last week, the younger Spears discussed Britney’s struggles with mental health and also accused her of locking the two of them in a room with a knife.In response, Spears’ lawyers have sent Jamie Lynn a letter regarding the book, titled Things I Should Have Said, stating: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”The letter also accuses Jamie...
Footwear News

Is Jamie Lynn Spears’ Net Worth $6 Million? Here’s How She Makes Her Money

Britney Spears may be free from her conservatorship, but that doesn’t mean the drama is over. As of late, the former pop princess’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has been making headlines for her explosive new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” in which she calls Britney’s behavior “paranoid” and “erratic” growing up. Despite claims to the contrary coming from Britney, in a recent interview while promoting the tell-all book on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.” The 30-year-old mom-of-two, who is 10 years younger than Britney, also insists she had nothing to do with...
Watauga Democrat

Jamie Lynn Spears says she's her sister's 'biggest fan'

Jamie Lynn Spears remains a fan of her sister - despite their recent fallout. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn Slams Britney For ‘Threatening’ Her With a Cease & Desist After Saying She Should’ve Been ‘Slapped’

Judging by Jamie Lynn Spears’ response to Britney Spears’ cease and desist letter, things are beginning to get even uglier between these feuding sisters. The Netflix star’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, just sent a letter to Britney’s legal team dismissing their claims about Jamie Lynn’s new book, Things I Should Have Said. In the letter, which was obtained by TMZ and Page Six on January 19, 2022, Jamie Lynn’s lawyer hit back at Britney’s “disappointing” decision to issue a cease-and-desist letter despite her recent “vile statements” on social media about the Sweet Magnolias star. “As an initial matter, in your Letter you state that...
papermag.com

Britney Spears Responds to Jamie Lynn's Interview

Britney Spears has entered the chat, and it's pretty clear she's fed up with her sister. After Jamie Lynn Spears did her first big interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday since Britney’s conservatorship ended in November, Britney chimed in to tell her side of the story. She took to Twitter on Thursday evening to address one of the biggest points of contention in the sisters’ back and forth — those remixes that Jamie Lynn did in 2017.
