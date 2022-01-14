Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Sister Britney’s “Exhausting” Claims: “Absolutely Not the Truth”

Britney Spears may be free from her conservatorship, but that doesn’t mean the drama is over. As of late, the former pop princess’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has been making headlines for her explosive new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” in which she calls Britney’s behavior “paranoid” and “erratic” growing up. Despite claims to the contrary coming from Britney, in a recent interview while promoting the tell-all book on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.” The 30-year-old mom-of-two, who is 10 years younger than Britney, also insists she had nothing to do with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO