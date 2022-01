The number of hospital trusts on the highest level of alert has increased to 24, as health leaders warned the NHS needs support to “get through this extremely challenging period”.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said a further four hospital trusts, taking the number up from 20, had declared critical incidents as the health service confronts a wave of Omicron infections.He told Sky News it was “not entirely unusual for hospitals to go critical over the winter” but accepted that there are “very real pressures”.Mr Shapps’ figure was more specific than that given on Wednesday by the Prime Minister’s official spokesman, who...

