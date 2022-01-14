ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan van Casteren quits Flexport – Douglas Brown, VP Asia, is flown in

By Alex Lennane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan van Casteren (pictured), head of Flexport Europe, is to step down to spend more time with his family after nearly seven years at the helm in Amsterdam. Flexport has announced that he will be replaced by Douglas Brown, currently VP Asia. Mr Brown has spent more than a...

Forwarders fear 'shut-out' as other major lines emulate Maersk strategy

Increasing numbers of forwarders claim they are being “shut out” by shipping lines that appear to be focusing on very large forwarders and BCOs. There is suspicion that several European carriers are looking at a similar approach to that of Maersk. “We’re getting the feeling and feedback from...
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs Promotes Exec to EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Forever 21 Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 19, 2022: Adam Michaels has been promoted from SVP and chief digital officer at Crocs to EVP and chief digital officer. The executive joined Crocs in 2013 and has focused on the company’s digital commerce growth, which is an area of focus for the fast-growing footwear brand. Crocs is leaning into its digital business with a goal to have 50% of total revenues be derived from digital channels by the end...
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
FourKites eyes smarter sustainability with visibility provider NIC-Place takeover

Supply chain visibility provider FourKites has acquired German carrier-focused provider NIC-Place, and with it, improved access to rail and cold chain data and NIC-Place’s Data Control Centre. NIC-Place will retain its company name and German offices, along with FourKites’ own customer-facing networks. Customers include Kuehne+Nagel, H Essers, Unterer, Quehenberger...
Maritime Transport brings in Chris Lewis as it bolsters all-male management team

Maritime Transport has appointed four men to “strengthen its management team”, including Chris Lewis (pictured), who recently quit as chief executive of the port of Felixstowe. He has also been UK CEO for DP World and his focus will be on “fostering closer relationships with the ports industry”...
Hard-pressed shippers run for the safety of entrepreneurial ad-hoc carriers

As the major container lines struggle to maintain direct calls at the UK’s southern container hubs, another full load of imports from China has arrived at the port of Liverpool. The 2,034 teu Aisopos 11 arrived at Liverpool at Saturday morning, completing its third voyage from China for Allseas...
Heppner continues its growth in Benelux with the acquisition of Dina Logistics

Heppner announces the acquisition of the Belgian family-run business DINA LOGISTICS, with headquarters near Brussels. This acquisition forms part of Heppner’s international growth strategy to strengthen the Group’s distribution capacity in Belgium and in the Benelux market as a whole. The overall goal is to strengthen Heppner’s territorial network in Benelux, perceived as a vector of new economic dynamics.
Variety

Variety Promotes Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer

Variety has promoted Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer. Lawrence has dramatically expanded Variety‘s business operations since she rejoined the brand in 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer. She led the reimagining of Variety’s thriving roster of annual events and summits by pivoting at the start of the pandemic to the creation of the Variety Streaming Room virtual franchise. Along with Steven Gaydos, Variety‘s Executive Vice President of Global Content, Lawrence created the Variety Content Studio, which includes both brand storytelling and sponsored video series. Through savvy technology vendor alliances, she has improved the infrastructure and productivity across creative, event production,...
DP World launches premium barge service between Upper Rhine and Rotterdam

New barge product to provide sustainable and reliable transport between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam. 20 January 2022 – London, UK – DP World customers are set to benefit from a new premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway starting on 1 February 2022.
On the wires: Wonder-ZIM breaks hearts as China 'stumbles' (and why it matters)

“ProShares plans to launch the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF [exchange-traded fund], which aims to offer market participants exposure to stocks involved in the supply chain logistics space” – Seeking Alpha, 12 January 2022. Soft Monday coverage cannot refrain from highlighting the tremendous success story of wonder-ZIM –...
Seko targets a slice of integrator market with launch of e-commerce unit

Seko Logistics is launching an e-commerce business unit to “lean into the integrators’ world” and boost its market in cross-border shipping, global fulfilment, heavyweight last-mile and returns. It expects to develop the unit into a “multibillion dollar-plus” business by 2025. “As a lot of the...
Flexport CEO at NRF: Keep an Eye on West Coast Union Negotiations

“They just watched ocean carriers make a lot of money. They want to get paid too,” Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen said of the dockworkers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Decline in global rankings prompts Hong Kong rethink on maritime and logistics

Hong Kong is planning to create a new transport bureau to enhance its status as an international maritime and logistics hub. The proposed governmental move, announced this week, coincides with news that the city has fallen out of the top five maritime cities in the world, according to the annual report by Menon Economics and DNV.
B767F popularity shows demand for legacy freighters remains strong

Last month, UPS Airlines ordered another 19 767-300F aircraft, giving a further boost to the impressive 767-production line which started with a passenger version in 1981. And, for cargo carrier UPS Airlines, it has proved to be the most versatile aircraft it operates. “It is our go-everywhere, do-everything aircraft,” Jim...
Cargo moving from sea to air has boosted Indian freight services

Global forwarder DB Schenker believes India presents opportunities for air cargo growth, as Covid has driven growth in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. “There is a growing opportunity for charter services in India as it helps in keeping the movement of commodities stable, especially during critical times like this pandemic,” Vivek Chopra, acting CEO of the cluster India and Indian Subcontinent at DB Schenker, told The Loadstar.
Analysis: CH Robinson – done with creative cash creation. Now what?

One of the most talked about, listed and shining transport and logistics (T&L) firms in supply chain, CH Robinson (CHRW), has been on a roll lately. Two events – announced two weeks apart in late November and early December – are representative of the Eden Prairie-based company’s financial situation.
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Partners With Google In Multi-Year And Multi-Platform Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) and Google today announce a new multi-year and multi-platform strategic partnership to accelerate growth across AMG’s entire portfolio of media and digital properties, providing data-driven and secure technology solutions in service of AMG’s current phase of rapid expansion. Google Cloud will provide its secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to power AMG’s digital evolution, deepening its connection and relationships with its audiences worldwide. Using Google Cloud will also enable AMG to build apps faster, make smarter business decisions, and connect to its audiences anywhere, while also enabling access to business insights using Google Cloud’s data...
