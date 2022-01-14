ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Great Trailer For The Western Horror Thriller GHOSTS OF THE OZARKS with Tim Black Nelson and David Arquette

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXYZ Films has just dropped an awesomely creepy trailer for its upcoming old west horror thriller Ghosts of the Ozarks. This movie looks like a great...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Netflix Releases ‘Ozark’ Season Four Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth season of its 2017 drama series, Ozark, according to CNN. The series centers around Jason Bateman’s (Horrible Bosses) Marty Byrde and his family, who relocated from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks after a failed money-laundering scheme. The...
TV SERIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The 'Ozark' Season 4 trailer delivers the goods

Netflix's "Ozark" is back for Season 4. The final season of the hit series will feature more of Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) as they navigate their criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks together. The two are also dealing with Omar Navarro's (Felix Solis) empire and...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hobson
Person
David Arquette
Person
Angela Bettis
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
Person
Tim Black
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

David Arquette is studying to become a clown

David Arquette is taking lessons to become a clown. The 50-year-old actor has opened up about his love for the art form and his journey to becoming a clown himself to help people "going through a tough time". Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he told host Kelly Ripa:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozarks#Xyz Films#Digital
digitalspy.com

Ozark star lands next lead movie role in new thriller

Ozark star Julia Garner has landed her next leading role, according to reports. As Ozark gears up for its fourth and final season, one of its breakout stars is looking even further ahead, with Julia Garner – who plays Ruth Langmore – reportedly signing on to front an upcoming psychological thriller.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Trailer Unveiled For Horror Thriller ‘Alone With You’

Longtime horror notable Barbara Crampton wants to be “alone with you” next month. Dark Star Pictures will release a new horror entry–Alone with You–in theaters Feb 4 (and on VOD and digital Feb. 8), and have dropped a trailer to tease fans. Check out the tension-packed clip, courtesy of JoBlo.com, on this page.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Scream's David Arquette praises Dewey change in new movie

Scream star David Arquette says he was super stoked to get to explore a different side of his character Dewey Riley in the titular horror franchise's upcoming fifth instalment. First introduced as the gawky older brother of protagonist Sidney Prescott's best pal Tatum in Wes Craven's 1996 original, Dewey looks...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Pete Davidson To Star In James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’ For Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson is set star in the new Miramax horror thriller The Home with The Purge helmer James DeMonaco directing the pic. Davidson will play Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child. Miramax’s Bill Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier will produce along with DeMonaco and Adam Canto serving as writers for the film. “We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” said producer...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy