Great Trailer For The Western Horror Thriller GHOSTS OF THE OZARKS with Tim Black Nelson and David Arquette

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO