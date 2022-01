Even though the San Jose Sharks are on track for a 19-point improvement over last season’s 82-game pace (90 vs. 71), their place in the Western Conference standings is a mirage. Despite occupying the second of two wild card spots, San Jose sits ninth in points percentage (.550), slowly falling further behind in the playoff race despite their marked improvements on the year. As a result, general manager Doug Wilson could test the waters on a handful of tantalizing assets with an eye towards a brighter future that’s already been set in motion.

