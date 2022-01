The NHL announced Tuesday that Jake Guentzel was selected to the All-Star game through the fan vote process. The 27-year old Guentzel leads the Penguins in goals with 20 and points with 38. He also has a team-best five game-winning goals. Guentzel scored the game-winning goal in Las Vegas Monday. It will be the second time he was named to the All-Star Game roster, but he missed the 2020 game with a shoulder injury. Guentzel joins goaltender Tristan Jarry as the Penguins representatives for the February 5th game in Las Vegas.

