Movies

‘Law & Order’ Recognizes Richard Wheatley’s Unbeatable Wardrobe

By Allison Hambrick
 6 days ago
Law & Order: Organized Crime villain Richard Wheatley is memorable for many reasons. The series highlighted one of his more unique attributes: his sense of style.

“He may be bad, but you have to admit Wheatley’s wardrobe is very good,” the Law & Order instagram captioned a photo of Wheatley. Fans loved the photo, and Wheatley’s actor Dylan McDermott got quite a few shoutouts. One commenter wrote: “The man has aged like fine wine.”

For the past year, McDermott starred as Richard Wheatley opposite Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler. Seeing as Wheatley is responsible for the death of Stabler’s wife Kathy, the two share an intense rivalry.

“What’s happening now which I think is really amazing is there is this obsession between Stabler and Wheatley that is so fun because now it’s personal on both parts. So that in itself is just a great way to go to work,” said McDermott. The actor then added: “Richard Wheatley is an agent of chaos. No matter where he goes or what he does, he’s creating chaos all around him.”

Additionally, McDermott felt that Wheatley brings a different vibe to the Law & Order franchise. After all, he is one of the first antagonists to be billed as a series regular in thirty years.

“[Wheatley’s] rhythm is a little different than both [SVU and Organized Crime],” McDermott explained. “It’s very serpentine if you will. He does hang back and then he strikes and he does that over and over again. What’s happening now which I think is really amazing is there is this obsession between Stabler and Wheatley that is so fun because now it’s personal on both parts. So that in itself is just a great way to go to work.”

“By the time I put the clothes on and I start to daydream about what I’m going to do, I let Wheatley take over, whatever that incarnation is,” the actor explained. Whatever he’s doing works, McDermott is a fan favorite, and he managed a difficult task: upstaging Christopher Meloni.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Talks Appeal of Show

As for how the franchise remains popular, McDermott said the answer is easy: “it’s an old friend.”

“There’s something about the ability to turn on ‘Law & Order’ anywhere in the world and know what you’re going to get,” said McDermott. He also added that the familiarity of the characters and the story structures allow viewers to feel comfortable.

“There’s a beginning, middle, and end, and I think that’s really comforting for most of the world,” McDermott said. “There are only a few shows like that where people really feel comforted: Friends, Law & Order and Seinfeld. There’s only a handful of shows in the world where people actually relax into it and feel like they’re at home.”

