ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Motorola Solutions launches Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced the launch of its Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance capabilities designed to support...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
design-reuse.com

Wi-Fi Alliance 2022 Wi-Fi trends

More than 18 billion devices in use, 4.4 billion shipping in 2022. Austin, TX – January 20, 2022 – Wi-Fi® users demand more efficient, reliable, and secure connectivity in 2022. 6 GHz regulatory approvals, remote-hybrid work scenarios, and complex connectivity systems in home, enterprise, and Internet of Things (IoT) environments will only continue to drive demand for high capacity, low latency Wi-Fi. In 2022, nearly 18 billion Wi-Fi devices will be in use, and more than 4.4 billion devices will ship this year.1 As Wi-Fi momentum mounts, Wi-Fi Alliance® looks ahead at four Wi-Fi trends expected in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
technave.com

MediaTek working on devices with Wi-Fi 7, could launch in 2023

With techs like virtual reality and games streaming, the wireless capabilities of devices had to upgrade to keep up. In the last year or so, Wi-Fi 6 has been the dominant wireless standard in devices. But did you know that Wi-Fi 7 is already on the way?. MediaTek has been...
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Twitter begins integrating nonfungible tokens into premium service

Twitter (TWTR +2.8%) is taking its first step into integrating nonfungible tokens into its platform, through its premium Twitter Blue service. The company says in a new video that Twitter Blue is allowing users to connect their cryptocurrency wallets and set profile pictures based on their NFTs. “Nowadays, people are...
INTERNET
Seekingalpha.com

Ribbon Communications guides Q4 rev below consensus due to supply chain concerns

Based on preliminary estimates, Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) expects Q421 revenue to be $231M (consensus: $248.75M) and non-GAAP gross margin of 54%. Demand for products and services increased during the quarter, with sequential sales growth of 10% and a product/service book-to-bill ratio of 1.13. However, overall sales missed the company's previous...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Solutions#Radio#Wi Fi#Msi#Curve Wi Fi#Indyme Solutions
pocketnow.com

MediaTek demos Wi-Fi 7 technology, expects first devices to launch by 2023

MediaTek had a lot to talk about towards the end of last year. The company announced its Dimensity 7000 chipset, a chipset for TVs, and plans for MediaTek chipset-powered laptops. And the company is starting the year 2022 on a high note as well. MediaTek showcased the world's first live demo of Wi-Fi 7 technology. The company says that it has showcased Wi-Fi 7 to two of its key customers and has demonstrated that the technology offers super-fast speeds and low latency transmission.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

After Wi-Fi 6e comes Wi-Fi 7, promising 40Gbps real-world speeds

At a time when many haven’t yet upgraded to Wi-Fi 6, let alone 6e, tech companies are already making plans for Wi-Fi 7…. Wi-Fi generations can be confusing, so let’s start with a brief recap. Wi-Fi used to all be branded by the name of the original Institute...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle

The concept of automated warehouses is catching more attention with staffing shortages still an issue even with employment levels across distribution centers at all-time highs and wage increases doled out. While short term strategies such as bonuses, accelerated pay raises and tuition reimbursement are noted by McKinsey to be helping, the long-term implications of a high reliance on labor are becoming more clear in the retail industry amid both the pandemic and recovery period.
RETAIL
howtogeek.com

The Best Budget Wi-Fi Routers of 2022

Best Budget Router Overall: TP-Link Archer AX3000 (AX55) Best Budget Wi-Fi 6 Router: TP-Link Archer AX1500 (AX10) The name of the game when it comes to picking a budget wireless router is balancing cost against features. While there’s certainly a lot of overlap with non-budget routers, having a good understanding of what features are necessary and what features are “nice to haves” will ultimately dictate how much you will save.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Seekingalpha.com

SentryBay partners with TD SYNNEX to provide crucial Endpoint data security

SentryBay enters into partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), whereby SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to the company's extensive portfolio. The partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

TELUS (TU) Launches Low-Cost Internet Plans for Senior Citizens

TU - Free Report) recently launched affordable Internet plans for low-income senior citizens across British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. The new Internet for Good plans is aimed at helping seniors to connect with their family and friends as well as access healthcare and other critical resources to maintain overall well-being amid pandemic-induced on/off shelter in place guidelines, added the company.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

The Best Wi-Fi Extenders for an Uninterrupted Connection

These Wi-Fi extenders have a knack for eliminating dead spots regardless of the vastness of your building. You can connect with your friends and colleagues on the internet without having to change your place and go to a particular spot within the range of your Wi-fi connection. You may not be able to imagine how helpful these internet extenders can be for you in your daily life. We have compiled a list of the highest-rated wi-fi extenders in the world in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Wyoming News

MindStream Analytics Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MindStream Analytics, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond partner, OneStream recognizes MindStream's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients. OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with...
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Partners With Google In Multi-Year And Multi-Platform Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) and Google today announce a new multi-year and multi-platform strategic partnership to accelerate growth across AMG’s entire portfolio of media and digital properties, providing data-driven and secure technology solutions in service of AMG’s current phase of rapid expansion. Google Cloud will provide its secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to power AMG’s digital evolution, deepening its connection and relationships with its audiences worldwide. Using Google Cloud will also enable AMG to build apps faster, make smarter business decisions, and connect to its audiences anywhere, while also enabling access to business insights using Google Cloud’s data...
BUSINESS
Macworld

How to fix a missing Wi-Fi entry in macOS

MacOS treats networks connections as entries in the Network preference pane. When you add a hardware connection, like an ethernet port that’s part of a Thunderbolt dock, the preference list should automatically update to include it. But readers find that sometimes entries disappear. This is particularly common with Wi-Fi for reasons that aren’t apparent.
SOFTWARE
Embedded.com

embedded news: Wi-Fi 6E, quantum IoT security, and 6G

A roundup of this week’s embedded news including Wi-Fi 6E news and products, IoT and cybersecurity, biocompatible semiconductors, as well as people and events news. In this week’s embedded news below, we cover IoT and cybersecurity to biocompatible semiconductors, safety critical railway signaling, battery management, network intelligence, as well as various sensors and modules.
TECHNOLOGY
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Thales to create highest Wi-Fi hotspot for Airbus project

Thales announced today its partnership with Airbus Perlan Mission II, an internationally celebrated and world record setting climate and aerospace research project, which aims to fly Thales’ latest mobile satellite communications system, FlytLink, in a zero-emission glider to more than twice the altitude of a commercial airline flight. Through...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Electronic Engineering Times

Rohde & Schwarz and Broadcom Partner on Test Solution for 6-GHz Wi-Fi Devices

The R&S CMP180 radio communication tester has been successfully validated for Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6E chipsets. Rohde & Schwarz has launched a test solutions for Broadcom Inc.’s 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E chipsets, the industry’s first to operate in the 6GHz band. In collaboration with Broadcom, Rohde & Schwarz has successfully verified the new R&S CMP180 next generation wireless device test platform, which is especially suitable for R&D as well as production. OEMs and ODMs of wireless equipment, who integrate Broadcom Wi-Fi 6E chipsets, now have access to the right test solution for R&D, quality control, and production prototyping.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Silex Technology Announces First Wi-fi 6e Solution For Embedded Medical And Industrial Iot Devices

New SX-PCEAX wireless LAN combination builds on Wi-Fi 6E for higher-speed, lower-power, more stable, and efficient communications. Silex Technology, a global leader in wired and wireless networking solutions, announced the introduction and availability of its new wireless LAN module, SX-PCEAX, on January 6, 2022. The SX-PCEAX includes the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard to expand into the 6 GHz spectrum for unprecedented Wi-Fi communications performance, stability, and efficiency. Designed for improved communications in highly-congested environments, the new Wi-Fi 6E module delivers the critical reliability, efficiency, and performance needed to expand IoT devices in factories, warehouses, and medical facilities. Built on the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 standards, the SC-PCEAX is available in three form factors – M.2, Mini PCI Express, and surface-mount – all of which will obtain module certification in Japan, North America, and Europe. The SX-PCEAX is available immediately for design evaluation and prototyping using NXP and Nvidia enablement platforms. Mass production and shipping will begin in March 2022.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy