ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Corn up 1-2 cents, soy even to up 2 cents, wheat down 4-5 cents,

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. Notice: Markets will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr....

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans steady, corn and wheat ease after rally

* Soybeans at 1-week high on S. America crop risks, demand signs * Corn, wheat ease after rallying to three-week highs * Russia-Ukraine tensions, S. America weather supporting cereals (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday to a one-week high, as doubts over South American crop prospects and signs of strong demand helped the oilseed market recover from losses earlier in the week. Corn and wheat eased after rallying to three-week highs as traders assessed South American weather and ongoing tensions between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine. An easing in oil and share prices also encouraged grain markets to consolidate after sharp gains on Wednesday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $13.95-1/4 a bushel by 1226 GMT, after earlier touching a one-week top at $13.97-1/2. Soybean prices had slipped earlier this week on rain relief for parched Argentine growing belts, but weather forecasts pointing to drier conditions in early February maintained concerns about yield losses. The market is also waiting for a clearer picture of Brazil's soybean harvest, which is in its early stages, after analysts reduced production estimates due to drought in southern areas. China's soybean imports in December from the United States almost doubled compared with the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as more cargoes arrived after earlier delays due to Hurricane Ida. Traders will get an update on overseas demand from weekly U.S. export sales at 1330 GMT. CBOT wheat was down 0.7% at $7.90-3/4 a bushel after rising to a three-week top at $8.02-3/4 earlier in the session. Corn was 0.5% lower at $6.07-3/4 a bushel, consolidating below Wednesday's three-week peak of $6.14-1/2. Investor worries that tensions between Russia and Ukraine could lead to military conflict supported cereal markets a day earlier. The wheat market is also being buoyed by strong global demand, with several importing countries holding tenders following a recent drop in prices. Prices at 1226 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 790.75 -5.75 -0.72 770.75 2.59 CBOT corn 607.75 -2.75 -0.45 593.25 2.44 CBOT soy 1395.25 4.00 0.29 1339.25 4.18 Paris wheat 274.00 -0.75 -0.27 278.50 -1.62 Paris maize 245.00 0.00 0.00 226.00 8.41 Paris rape 754.00 0.75 0.10 754.00 0.00 WTI crude oil 86.76 -0.20 -0.23 75.21 15.36 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.09 1.1368 -0.33 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures weaken; spring wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat was firm, with the market underpinned by tight supplies of high-protein wheat. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show weekly export sales of wheat were between 175,000 and 450,000 tonnes compared with 264,435 tonnes a week earlier. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract settled down 6-1/4 cents at $7.90-1/4 a bushel. The contract had risen 7.4% during the previous two sessions, the biggest two-day rally for the most-active contract since March 2018. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended 3-3/4 cents lower at $7.96-1/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was 5-1/4 cents higher at $9.45 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since mid-October

CHICAGO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures jumped to their highest in more than three months on Thursday, supported by strength in the cash markets, traders said. Most actively traded February lean hogs rose 2.625 cents to 84.925 cents per pound. The front-month contract closed just below...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China's 2021 soy imports from U.S. rise while Brazilian shipments fall

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal agreed with Washington, while annual Brazilian shipments fell, customs data showed on Thursday. The world's top soybean importer brought in 32.3...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall over 1% but set for weekly gain on strong demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Friday but were set for a weekly gain on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) is up almost 3% this week. The market was trading down 1.1% at $14.09-3/4 a bushel, as of 0207 GMT.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat rally to highest since December; soybeans jump 2.2%

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 3.6% to their highest in more than three weeks on Wednesday, with traders focused on dry and cold weather in key growing areas of the Midwest and southern Plains. Weather concerns also boosted soybeans and corn as investors shrugged off recent...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on concerns about S. American forecast

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a streak of three straight losing sessions, due to concerns about forecasts for more hot and dry weather in key growing areas of South America during February. * Soybean fields in Argentina received some recent rain but the latest outlooks called for rising temperatures in the coming days, which could stress crops during key development periods, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day and 20-day moving averages during Wednesday's trading session. * A rally in the crude oil market added strength across the soy complex. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $13.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT March soymeal was up $8.20 at $398.30 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was 1.68 cents higher at 60.76 cents per lb. * The most-active soyoil futures contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since Nov. 24. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises 3.4%; K.C., MGEX contracts also strong

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday as concerns about crops in the United States rose, traders said. * A forecast for falling temperatures in the U.S. Midwest pushed the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract to its highest since Dec. 28. Traders said the cold weather could threaten dormant crops in areas not protected by snow. * In the U.S. Plains, forecasts for more dry weather raised concerns about hard red winter wheat that was planted in parched soils. K.C. hard red winter wheat futures , which track those crops, hit a two-week high on Wednesday. * Wheat futures also received support from an active export market and concerns that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could halt shipments from the Black Sea region. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose above its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 27-1/2 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat gained 25-3/4 cents to $7.98-1/2 and MGEX March spring wheat was up 30-1/2 cents at $9.37-1/2. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins. * Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Winter Wheat#Cbot Trends Corn#Reuters#Wheat Down 4 To#Oaic#European#Cbot March#Mgex March Spring
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb to 1-week high on S.American weather concerns

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday as concerns over lower supplies from South America underpinned prices. The wheat market was largely unchanged with traders focused on dry and cold weather in key growing areas of the Midwest and southern Plains. FUNDAMENTALS.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers sold 37.5 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans -govt

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 37.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far including 261,200 tonnes in the seven days to Jan. 12, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. At this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina ends wheat harvest at a record 21.8 mln tonnes -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 wheat season produced a record 21.8 million tonnes of the grain, blowing past the country's previous all time high harvest of 19 million tonnes in the 2018/19 crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Tuesday. The harvest,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 136 million T

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brasilia:. "Post lowered its 2021/22 forecast for soybean planted area to 40.4 million hectares (ha) and soybean production to 136 million metric tons (MMT). This season sowing began optimistically, with most soybeans planted on time compared to last year. However, extreme weather, with drought in some regions and excessive rain in others, has dampened prospects for a record crop. Post consequently also lowered the 2021/22 soybean export forecast to 88 MMT. Based on strong performance in the 2020/21 season, Post revised up the soybean export estimate to 88.5 MMT, a new record. For the 2021/22 MY, Post adjusted down slightly the soybean processing forecast to 46 MMT, and maintained the 2020/21 crush estimate at 46.5 MMT of soybeans. The crush forecast and estimate is driven by domestic soy oil demand, which will likely decline when the biofuel mandate is reduced to 10% in 2022. With China's strong appetite for Brazilian soybeans, Brazilian soy stocks will hover at less than 5% of the domestic supply."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures weak; hog futures firm

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday, with mild profit taking noted after rallying in three of the previous four sessions. Hog futures were firmer, extending their rebound from the five-week low hit last week. Most actively traded February lean hogs rose 0.7...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil soy farmers aim to import Diquat directly as Syngenta deliveries lag

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmer group Aprosoja Brasil is requesting permission from the Agriculture Ministry to directly import Diquat, a herbicide mainly used as a desiccant to aid harvesting, citing a shortage of the product when farmers need it the most, according to a statement on Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans rebound on strong demand, wheat up for second session

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, with prices supported by strong demand, although improved weather in South America limited gains. Wheat rose for a second straight session as cold weather threatened crops in dry parts of the United...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop to 2-week low on improved LatAm weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than two weeks on expectations of beneficial rains in key South American growing areas. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, while corn slipped. The most-active soybean...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil soy farmers harvest 1.7% of area as rains affect work

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by rainfall, according to agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios on Monday. Still, the pace of harvesting is ahead of last year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Algeria hikes purchase price of wheat and barley from farmers

CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Algeria will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday. The price for durum will increase to 6,000 dinars ($43.08) per quintal (100 kg) from 4,500 dinars,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy