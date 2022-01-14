CBOT Trends-Corn up 1-2 cents, soy even to up 2 cents, wheat down 4-5 cents,

* Soybeans at 1-week high on S. America crop risks, demand signs * Corn, wheat ease after rallying to three-week highs * Russia-Ukraine tensions, S. America weather supporting cereals (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday to a one-week high, as doubts over South American crop prospects and signs of strong demand helped the oilseed market recover from losses earlier in the week. Corn and wheat eased after rallying to three-week highs as traders assessed South American weather and ongoing tensions between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine. An easing in oil and share prices also encouraged grain markets to consolidate after sharp gains on Wednesday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $13.95-1/4 a bushel by 1226 GMT, after earlier touching a one-week top at $13.97-1/2. Soybean prices had slipped earlier this week on rain relief for parched Argentine growing belts, but weather forecasts pointing to drier conditions in early February maintained concerns about yield losses. The market is also waiting for a clearer picture of Brazil's soybean harvest, which is in its early stages, after analysts reduced production estimates due to drought in southern areas. China's soybean imports in December from the United States almost doubled compared with the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as more cargoes arrived after earlier delays due to Hurricane Ida. Traders will get an update on overseas demand from weekly U.S. export sales at 1330 GMT. CBOT wheat was down 0.7% at $7.90-3/4 a bushel after rising to a three-week top at $8.02-3/4 earlier in the session. Corn was 0.5% lower at $6.07-3/4 a bushel, consolidating below Wednesday's three-week peak of $6.14-1/2. Investor worries that tensions between Russia and Ukraine could lead to military conflict supported cereal markets a day earlier. The wheat market is also being buoyed by strong global demand, with several importing countries holding tenders following a recent drop in prices. Prices at 1226 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 790.75 -5.75 -0.72 770.75 2.59 CBOT corn 607.75 -2.75 -0.45 593.25 2.44 CBOT soy 1395.25 4.00 0.29 1339.25 4.18 Paris wheat 274.00 -0.75 -0.27 278.50 -1.62 Paris maize 245.00 0.00 0.00 226.00 8.41 Paris rape 754.00 0.75 0.10 754.00 0.00 WTI crude oil 86.76 -0.20 -0.23 75.21 15.36 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.09 1.1368 -0.33 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

