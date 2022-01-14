ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Brackets released for SIT, Cowboys and Cowgirls both draw Salina Central in opening round

By Brad Anderson Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 6 days ago

The brackets for the Salina Invitational Tournament scheduled for January 20th through 22 have been released.

The Abilene Cowgirls have drawn the #8 seed and are scheduled to play #1 seed Salina Central on Thursday January 20th @ 6:00 PM at Salina Central High School

The Abilene Cowboys drew the #3 seed and are scheduled to play #6 seed Salina Central Thursday January 20th @ 7:30 PM at Salina Central High School

Teams were seeded according to their previous records. All first round games on Thursday are being played at both Salina Central and Salina South High Schools. All Championship games on both Friday and Saturday will be played at Kansas Wesleyan University, and all Consolation games will be played at Salina South High School.

#Cowboys#Brackets#Central High School#The Abilene Cowgirls#Salina Central#Salina South High School
