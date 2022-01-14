Dannefer scores career high 19 points

Sammy Stout (#13) and Claira Dannefer (#20) run the offense and look to score against the Wamego defense. Photo by Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team ran into a buzz saw Tuesday night at Wamego, falling 69-32 The Lady Red Raiders 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the NCKL are currently ranked #2 in the state.

A bright spot in the loss for the Cowgirls was that Sophomore post player Claira Dannefer scored a career high 19 points in the game. Dannefer would shoot 80 percent in the game, with a majority of her points coming from converting on her strong post moves under the basket.

Wamego would open the game by hitting three consecutive three pointers on their first three possessions helping them jump out to a 19-9 first quarter lead.

After an opening second quarter basket by Dannefer, the Lady Red Raiders used a swarming press defense to go on a 22 point run on the Cowgirls to open up a halftime lead of 41-16.

Wamego continued to increase their lead in the second half , and would be up by as many as 37 points at the end of the third quarter 61-24. A continuous running clock would then be in effect in the fourth quarter, leading to a final score of 69-32 Wamego would have four players score in double figures in the game, led by Senior Paige Donnelly who scored a game high 27 points.

The Cowgirls now 1-7, and 0-4 in the NCKL will next host Clay Center on Friday in another NCKL matchup.

Scoring

Cowgirls: 9 16 24 32 (1-7, 0-4)

Wamego: 19 41 61 69 (8-0, 4-0)

Abilene scoring: Claira Dannefer 19 P.O.G., Jenna Hayes 6, Sammy Stout 3, Alice Bathurst 2, Lexi Barnes 2

Wamego scoring: Paige Donnely 27, Trista Hoobler 12, Ryan Alderson 12, Ashten Pierson 10 , Maya Gallagher 3, Rylie Meinhardt 2, Sara Springer 3