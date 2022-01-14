ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Dannefer scores career high 19 points

By Brad Anderson Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzS9n_0dlloreD00
Sammy Stout (#13) and Claira Dannefer (#20) run the offense and look to score against the Wamego defense.  Photo by Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team ran into a buzz saw Tuesday night at Wamego, falling 69-32 The Lady Red Raiders 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the NCKL are currently ranked #2 in the state.

A bright spot in the loss for the Cowgirls was that Sophomore post player Claira Dannefer scored a career high 19 points in the game. Dannefer would shoot 80 percent in the game, with a majority of her points coming from converting on her strong post moves under the basket.

Wamego would open the game by hitting three consecutive three pointers on their first three possessions helping them jump out to a 19-9 first quarter lead.

After an opening second quarter basket by Dannefer, the Lady Red Raiders used a swarming press defense to go on a 22 point run on the Cowgirls to open up a halftime lead of 41-16.

Wamego continued to increase their lead in the second half , and would be up by as many as 37 points at the end of the third quarter 61-24. A continuous running clock would then be in effect in the fourth quarter, leading to a final score of 69-32 Wamego would have four players score in double figures in the game, led by Senior Paige Donnelly who scored a game high 27 points.

The Cowgirls now 1-7, and 0-4 in the NCKL will next host Clay Center on Friday in another NCKL matchup.

Scoring

Cowgirls: 9 16 24 32 (1-7, 0-4)

Wamego: 19 41 61 69 (8-0, 4-0)

Abilene scoring: Claira Dannefer 19 P.O.G., Jenna Hayes 6, Sammy Stout 3, Alice Bathurst 2, Lexi Barnes 2

Wamego scoring: Paige Donnely 27, Trista Hoobler 12, Ryan Alderson 12, Ashten Pierson 10 , Maya Gallagher 3, Rylie Meinhardt 2, Sara Springer 3

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Clay Center, KS
Abilene, KS
Sports
City
Abilene, KS
Abilene, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
CBS News

FBI says it's conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at congressman's Texas home

The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
LAREDO, TX
The Hill

Voting rights and Senate wrongs

It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
CNN

Wednesday was a *very* bad day for Donald Trump

(CNN) — The walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump. 1) In a court filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation into the Trump Organization has turned up a number of "misleading statements and omissions" in tax disclosures and financial statements used to secure loans. As a result of those findings, James said she needs the former president, as well as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to testify about what they knew and when they knew it.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes. Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men’s team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in the women’s 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
589
Followers
84
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy