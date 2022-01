The Indiana Hoosiers refuse to lose at home this season as they are a stellar 11-0 on their own court. But the Purdue Boilermakers have established a winning streak in Bloomington, emerging victorious in each of their last five visits. One of the runs will come to an end Thursday as the fourth-ranked Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) visit the Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3) for a Big Ten showdown. Indiana finished 6-6 at home in 2020-21 after losing its last two contests there, while Purdue posted an 81-69 victory in its trip to Bloomington last season.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO