Kadyn Betts is one of the best players in the state, and a big reason why Pueblo Central has won thirteen of its first fourteen games. He's a funny guy too, "I don't talk trash. I mean, sometimes I might talk trash!" He's averaging close to twenty-four points per game, twelve rebounds and three blocks

PUEBLO, CO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO