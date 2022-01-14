ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden announces diverse slate of Fed nominees

By Daniel SLIM
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cuqm2_0dlloB1300
Lisa Cook would be the first Black woman to serve on the seven-member board of the US Federal Reserve /AFP/File

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced nominations to fill open positions on the Federal Reserve board, including the first Black woman to ever serve as a central bank governor.

The nominations will increase diversity on the Fed board and could sway policymaking at a time when the central bank is poised to hike lending rates to fight surging price increases, while also supporting the ongoing economic recovery.

If confirmed by the Senate, they would also create a majority of governors nominated by Democratic presidents on the board after the departure in recent months of two officials tapped by Republicans.

Lisa Cook, a nominee who is an economics professor at the University of Michigan, would be the first African American woman on the seven-seat board of governors.

And Philip Jefferson, of Davidson College, would be the fourth Black man to serve on the body.

For the powerful post of Fed vice chair for supervision, which oversees the nation's banks, Biden tapped Sarah Bloom Raskin, a Democrat who served in top roles at the Treasury Department, as well as on the Fed board.

The White House said the officials "will bring long overdue diversity to the leadership of the Federal Reserve."

Biden last year renominated Jerome Powell to a second term as Fed chair, and named board member Lael Brainard to serve as vice chair, which would also make the board majority women if all are confirmed by the Senate.

"We are at a moment of historic economic progress alongside unique economic challenges as we work to drive our recovery forward. This is a moment that calls for sound, independent leadership from the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve," Biden said in a statement.

The nominees "will continue the important work of steering us on a path to a strong, sustainable recovery, while making sure that price increases do not become entrenched over the long term."

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has objected to the re-appointment of Powell, a Republican, called Raskin "a tough and thoughtful financial regulator" and Cook "a first-class economist."

"The Fed's decisions over the coming months will determine whether working families continue to gain ground amidst rising prices caused by pandemic disruptions and concentrated corporate power," Warren said in a statement.

"I'm fighting for a Federal Reserve that puts hard working American families â- not Wall Street bankers â- first."

Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the House Financial Services committee, which oversees the Fed in the lower house of Congress, said Raskin has "a long history of distinguished government service."

"If confirmed, I urge former Governor Raskin to fulfill her core role as Vice Chair for Supervision -- protecting the strength of our financial system, while promoting innovative solutions to address the many challenges facing our economic recovery," he said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election if he stood for office again.  "She's going to be my running mate," Biden said of Harris during a press conference held to mark the first year of his presidency. 
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

Pets, kids and Christmas: how White House has changed under Biden

President Joe Biden transformed the White House in his first year with policies unrecognizable from the Trump era -- at least regarding the policy on pets, that is. Here are a few reasons the vibe is just a little bit different at America's most famous home since Joe and First Lady Jill Biden got the keys from Donald and Melania Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities. Faced with a blockade from Republicans complaining of federal overreach, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week. "I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed -- but I am not deterred," Biden said in a statement posted to social media immediately after the vote. "We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Mchenry
The Independent

Biden gets lowest approval poll in presidency and 70% think country headed in wrong direction

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Defiant Biden touts first year, vows to reconnect with voters

Joe Biden sought to reset his presidency in a marathon first year press conference Wednesday, vowing to reconnect with voters and touting successes, while delivering blunt assessments of the "disaster" facing Russia if it attacks Ukraine. Biden said he was ready to meet with Putin and bluntly warned the Kremlin leader that an attack on Ukraine would be "a disaster" for Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve Board#Senate#Democratic#Republicans#African American#Davidson College#The Treasury Department#The White House#The Board Of Governors
TheAtlantaVoice

Democrats fail to change filibuster, Republicans block voting rights bill

During the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary, then-candidate Joe Biden was made fun of by his chief opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, for believing he could persuade the Republican Party to negotiate with him in order to advance his agenda. Wednesday night, the Republican Party, coupled with Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, destroyed hopes of […] The post Democrats fail to change filibuster, Republicans block voting rights bill appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy

President Joe Biden is paying a steep price for high inflation — a problem that festered during his first year in office instead of fading away as he suggested it would. His $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, enacted in March, drove what will probably be the fastest economic growth since 1984 and pulled the unemployment rate down to 3.9% at a quicker pace than experts predicted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
White House
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Puts Stamp on Fed With Bank Regulator, Board Diversity

President Joe Biden picked Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator and economists. to be governors completing his overhaul of leadership at the U.S. central bank. The White House announced the nominations on Friday. The selections of Cook, who would be the first Black woman...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

White House nominates a slate of Fed Governors -- no surprises

The Fed picks have leaked and been rumored for a couple weeks so they're no surprise at this point, but we finally have confirmation. I wrote about Jefferson here. Raskin will face a bit of heat in her confirmation and is expected to take a much tougher line on bank regulation. All three are expected to have a dovish bent, though that's more speculation based on being Democrat nominees than anything that's based on their comments.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Fed nominee Brainard: Fighting inflation is top priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Federal Reserve's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating high inflation is the central bank's top priority and said she believed the Fed could reduce it without sacrificing economic growth. Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Diverse Federal Reserve nominees tapped for top roles at central bank

The Biden administration has taken a step toward reshaping the composition of the nation’s central bank, naming Michigan State Professor Lisa Cook, Davidson College Economist Philip Jefferson, and former Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to take on top jobs at the Federal Reserve. Those picks would bring diversity to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden to lift spending on bridges as part of infrastructure drive

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will trumpet his administration's plans to spend $27 billion fixing thousands of U.S. bridges on Friday, the latest roll-out associated with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Biden plans the remarks as his larger economic package, Build Back Better, has stalled in the...
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy