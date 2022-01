The Tigers made the semi-final of the Gold bracket over the weekend and took on Liberty Hill in a rematch from Wednesday night. The tables however were turned on the Tigers as they found themselves behind most of the night. BMS managed to close the gap, but could not push ahead. Eventually the Tigers ran out of time and ended their tournament pre-maturely, finishing 3rd overall in their bracket.

