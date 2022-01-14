ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators ‘Call Off the Dogs’ on Red-Hot New Song

By Joe DiVita
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With less than a month to go before the release of their new album, 4, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have issued a third single, "Call Off the Dogs." The band previously dropped "The River Is Rising" and "Fill My World." The latter of the two was inspired by...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

Related
hennemusic.com

Slash releases new single Call Off The Dogs

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released “Call Off The Dogs” as the latest single from their forthcoming album, “4.”. Due February 11, the project marks the guitarist’s fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
PORTLAND, OR
wfav951.com

Quick Takes: Slash & Myles Kennedy, Judas Priest, David Coverdale, Loverboy

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have just dropped their new single, “Call Off The Dogs.” The track is the latest teaser from the band's upcoming album, 4, set for release on February 11th. Slash said of the tune: “This one was written pretty much on the fly, and in the spirit of the energy of the whole album 4. You can’t overthink something like this song because it kills the spirit.”
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Slash
FMX 94.5

50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2022

Time flies and in some ways 2012 feels like forever ago while other things feel like they just happened yesterday. But as 2022 begins, this feels like a good time to reflect on which rock and metal albums are officially turning 10 years old this year. A decade ago, "Gangnam...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Nightingale#Red Hot New Song#North American#Gibson Records
brooklynvegan.com

Babyface Ray releasing new album ‘Face’ this month, shares new song ft. Pusha T

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray, who we recently included in a list of rappers to watch, will follow 2021's Unfuckwithable with a new album, Face, on January 28. More details are coming soon, but meanwhile he just released lead single "Dancing with the Devil," which features Pusha T and Landstrip Chip. Even next to a great like Pusha T, Babyface Ray rises to the occasion. Listen and watch the Joseph-directed video below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

caroline Share Video for New Song “Good morning (red)”

London-based eight piece caroline have shared a video for their new song “Good morning (red).” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on February 25 via Rough Trade. Watch the Jonas Pequeno-directed video below. Frontman Mike O’Malley states in a...
MUSIC
FMX 94.5

Wendy’s Most Brutal Roasts of Rock + Metal Bands

For years, Wendy’s has been serving up brutal roasts from its Twitter account. Hot off the heels of National Roast Day 2022, we rounded up some of the best and most scathing Wendy’s roasts directed at rock and metal bands. Wendy’s is essentially undefeated in the roast game....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy