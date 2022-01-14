ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Our Favorite Foods to pair with Wine are Wings and Mac-and-Cheese

947wls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine and cheese are a classic pairing. But add two more words to that, and it’s a lot less classy. A new...

www.947wls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Cheese#Etiquette#Chicken Wings#Coffee#Food Drink#Mac#Wings#Americans
Mashed

Not All Costco Shoppers Believe This Is The 'World's Best' Mac And Cheese

With cold temperatures and winter weather currently plaguing many parts of the country, now might be the perfect time to indulge in your favorite comfort food, especially if your go-to, feel-good meal is macaroni and cheese. A delectable combination of two ingredients that are well-loved on their own, mac and cheese is an excellent way to warm up on a chilly winter day – though we certainly support the notion that the nostalgic dish should be devoured year-round.
FOOD & DRINKS
nobhillgazette.com

Food & Wine: Ladies Who Brunch

A new restaurant upholds the notion that the first meal of the day is the most important — and the most craveworthy. Brunch is having a moment. A bim bam boom one. Consider that in 2022, HBO Max will launch The Big Brunch, a cooking competition centered on that languid midday meal. Its host and creator is Dan Levy, whose character David Rose on Schitt’s Creek famously possessed such lackluster culinary skills that he was completely baffled when instructed to “fold in cheese.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
phillyfunguide.com

Special Wisconsin Cheese and Wine Pairing Experience!

Available every day in January, learn about what is takes to be a Wisconsin Cheese maker and the Keystone Farms Cheese and what wines pair well with each cheese. Pairing includes 6 wines and 6 cheeses, with a suggested pairing and a sweeter option. Treat yourself to a relaxing day,...
WISCONSIN STATE
howsweeteats.com

Our Favorite Banana Bread.

This is our favorite banana bread! Sour cream banana bread is made with brown sugar, two bananas, butter and sour cream. I love to top it with chocolate chips for an extra treat!. Oh my gosh, do we LOVE this banana bread. This is by far our family’s favorite banana...
RECIPES
WFXR

What foods pair well with Virginia’s wines

(WFXR) — According to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC), the Commonwealth is the fifth largest wine producing state across the country with seven grape-growing regions and over 200 wineries. Depending on what types of wine you are looking for, Virginia has a wide variety of red and white wines. Below is a break […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wine event pairs good food, fine wine to Steamboat

Primrose Chef and Director of Operations Collin Kelley is excited his downtown restaurant will host the Pinot Posse’s Steamboat Springs tour next week, which pairs the fine food he creates with fine wine his customers love. “It’s a wine dinner where we’re bringing in a whole bunch of winemakers...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
azsnakepit.com

Fang food: Instapot mac and cheese

A month or so ago I mentioned in a SB's or Round Table my recipe for instapot macaroni and cheese. I initially was going to write this over Christmas, but realized I would have Christmas dinner leftovers plus whatever I made, so I decided not to. With ISH in Denver, no doubt fending off a polar bear as we speak, I decided to resurrect Fang Food. We need content and between me and the BBQ master I think we can turn this into a temporary food blog until there is something to talk about baseball wise...
RECIPES
besthealthmag.ca

Mac and Cheese, but Make It Vegan

My kids love this dairy-free mac and cheese, and honestly, so do I, especially with a big drizzle of Valentina hot sauce. (We affectionately refer to it as “mac and cheesy with broccoleesy.”) Generally, it’s not a good idea to put potatoes in a blender because it pulverizes the starch molecules and they can become gooey. However, in this case, that’s exactly what we’re going for to replicate the gooey, stretchy texture of melted cheese. No need to chop the garlic in this one because it’s all going in the blender; the onion can be only coarsely chopped, for the same reason. It’s small mercies like these that make some recipes feel so much more doable, isn’t it?
RECIPES
Washingtonian.com

It’s Time to Treat Yourself. These Are Our Food Editors’ 18 Favorite Big and Little Indulgences.

Not even the pandemic could kill fine dining—despite a decade of obits for the genre, it’s still thriving. But it did democratize the idea of luxury. Who says you need to wait for a special occasion to indulge in, say, a magnum of sparkling wine? Grab one at a Monday happy hour. You can hang out at a high-end chef’s home kitchen (find it on Airbnb) or pop into a chocolate shop for a single hand-painted bonbon. Here, our favorite ways to splurge—whether you want to spend $10 or $200.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Small Town Food and Wine

Just a stone's thrown away from Mollymook and Ulladulla on the New South Wales South Coast, you'll find the tiny, pristine town of Milton. The historic and picturesque settlement is home to a burgeoning food scene and leading the charge is Small Town Food and Wine, an intimate bistro serving up the best of local produce with a very big city attitude.
RESTAURANTS
thelaurelmagazine.com

Pairing Valentines and Wines

As yet another holiday approaches – Valentine’s Day this time – thoughts again turn to wine. Two categories come to mind – dry sparkling (because, of course, it’s celebratory) and dessert wines (sweets for your sweetheart). It may be a cliché, but rose champagne never...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy