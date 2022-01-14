ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alum-Renew Kit from Madison Chemical quickly restores aluminum

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison Chemical has introduced the Alum-Renew Kit, a combination of four cleaning and surface-preparation products that remove various surface contaminants from aluminum substrates. Users can...

Laser Photonics’ CleanTech laser cleaning systems remove corrosion without chemicals

Laser Photonics offers the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems for rust removal, e-coating contamination, or treatment of other selective layers. According to the company, they offer quick setup and teardown while cleaning without harsh media or chemicals. The systems remove corrosion from the bare metal without altering its integrity....
BLM GROUP adds compact head to Elect40 tube bender

BLM GROUP has announced the availability of its Elect40 all-electric tube bender with an elongated, compact head. It is reduced in height by 35% and is 31% longer, increasing the distance between the bending tool and the machine body. The increased distance reduces the chances of the tube colliding with...
ESAB transitions HKS weld monitoring equipment to ESAB name, colors

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products, Annapolis Junction, Md., has announced that all HKS brand equipment, which includes the flagship WeldQAS Quality Assurance System for real-time monitoring and recording of arc characteristics, has been have been rebranded as ESAB products. The company acquired HKS in 2017. The monitoring systems operate independent...
Sinova Global to open silicon metal refining plant in Tennessee

Sinova Global, an Edmonton, Alta., producer of silicon metals for energy and industrial applications, has announced it will build a factory in Tiptonville, Tenn. The $150 million project is expected to create 140 jobs. The facility will supply silicon metal for the production of batteries, semiconductors, aluminum, and solar cells.
Technion researchers develop quick, efficient way to remove ‘forever chemicals’ from potable water

Researchers from the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have developed an innovative technology for removing dangerous pollutants from drinking water. The technology efficiently removes and destroys synthetic organo-fluorine chemical compounds (PFAS) very efficiently. The research was headed by Dr. Adi Radian and her...
Andritz to deliver Herr-Voss Stamco cut-to-length line to Taylor Steel

Andritz Metals USA Inc., part of international technology group Andritz, has received an order from Taylor Steel Inc. to supply a new Herr-Voss Stamco cut-to-length line for its facility in Stoney Creek, Ont. The line processes 0.625- by 72-in.-wide material and has an incoming coil capacity of 80,000 lbs. The...
Kassow Robots’ KR810 7-axis cobot designed for machine-tending applications

Kassow Robots has introduced the KR810 7-axis industrial cobot. It requires fewer safety restrictions while offering increased maneuverability, making it suitable for working alongside humans in an industrial environment in machine tending, assembly, limited-space retrofits, and related applications. The cobot has a speed of 225 degrees/sec., 10-kg payload, 850-mm reach,...
EnviroGreen all-purpose concentrated degreaser from Ashburn Chemical is nontoxic

Ashburn Chemical offers EnviroGreen all-purpose cleaner, an alternative to toxic chemical use. Formulated to cut through any grease, dirt, soil, and grime, the cleaner also can be used for general use on walls and windows. The nontoxic cleaner is phenol-free, nonhazardous, noncorrosive, and biodegradable.
Morgan Li expands production capabilities with new facility

Morgan Li, a custom fabricator of fixtures, furniture, and graphics for retail and hospitality brands, has purchased a 230,000-sq.-ft. facility in Chicago Heights, Ill. The company acquired the 13-acre site, its third production facility in Chicago Heights, Ill., after years of expanded use under lease. The purchase nearly doubled the company’s total square footage under ownership and provides space for expansion and investment.
GM to broaden electrification, expanding fuel cells beyond vehicles

GM has announced new commercial applications of its Hydrotec fuel cell technology, with projects currently in development involving heavy-duty trucks, aerospace, and locomotives. The automaker is planning multiple Hydrotec-based power generators, all powered by its Generation 2 Hydrotec fuel cell power cubes: a Mobile Power Generator (MPG) to provide fast-charge...
Striker Systems names marketing manager

Striker Systems, White House, Tenn., a developer of CAD/CAM and nesting software for the sheet metal fabrication industry, has appointed Danielle Lindsey as marketing manager. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences with a concentration in merchandising and an associate degree in business administration. She has more than 20 years of customer relations experience and more than 15 years of business administration.
Novarc appoints VP of innovations

Novarc Technologies Inc., a Vancouver, B.C., provider of cobots and AI systems for robotic welding applications, has hired Mahyar Asadi (PEng, PMP, IWE) as vice president of innovations. Asadi has extensive industrial experience in advanced welding using simulations and machine learning. He comes to the company from Applus Canada, where...
The Best Carbon Monoxide Detectors To Help Keep Your Home Safe

While you likely already have a smoke detector in your home or apartment, it may not be one that detects carbon monoxide (CO). You might wonder if you need a carbon monoxide detector, and the short answer is: yes, you do. Dryers, gas stoves, fireplaces and water heaters can all potentially emit carbon monoxide, and there’s a good chance that you have one (if not all) of these units in your home. The reason that carbon monoxide is so dangerous is that unlike a regular fire, where the signs will be heard, smelled and seen, carbon monoxide emits no odor or...
Okay Industries names strategic accounts manager

Okay Industries Inc., New Britain, Conn., a contract manufacturer of components and subassemblies for global medical device OEMs, has promoted Danielle Koonz to strategic accounts manager. She joined the company in 2012, serving most recently as sales coordinator. Koonz earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Connecticut State...
