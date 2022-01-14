ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Maps Maryland Calls on General Assembly to Pass Nonpartisan Legislative Map

By Fair Maps Maryland
 6 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 12, 2022)—Fair Maps Maryland, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, today released the following statement calling on the General Assembly to end Maryland’s shameful history of voter suppression and to pass the fair and legal map drafted by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission:

“The ability for state legislators to draw their own districts and pick their own voters brings a whole new meaning to the phrase, ‘fox in the henhouse,’” said Fair Maps Maryland spokesman Doug Mayer. “On this opening day of the session, Maryland legislators have one last chance to finally do what is right and end the illegal and unethical gerrymandering of their own legislative districts.

“Governor Hogan has done everything in his power to bring free and fair elections to Maryland and unfortunately, the legislature has done everything in its power to prevent that from happening. Not only did legislative leadership draw these maps with direct input from other legislators, but they are willingly and knowingly suppressing the votes of their own friends and neighbors. This needs to end, not just in our state, but across the country, and Maryland has an opportunity to show the rest of the nation what real leadership looks like.

“Marylanders have spoken loud and clear on this issue and it’s well past time for the General Assembly to listen and pass the legislative map created by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. If they fail to do the right thing, our organization is more than prepared to take further legal action against maps that disenfranchise Marylanders and their constitutionally protected right to vote.”

Attorney General Frosh Joins Multistate Coalition in Fight to End Facebook’s Illegal Monopoly

BALTIMORE, MD (January 14, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in continuing to fight to end Facebook’s illegal efforts to stifle competition and protect its monopoly power. Today, the coalition filed an appeal brief arguing that the district court’s ruling dismissing the states’ case was in error.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Parks & Recreation to Hold Virtual Public Meeting for Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 19, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting to present the findings of its Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan (LPPRP) input survey. The meeting will be held through Zoom Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 7 p.m. Interested citizens can visit online to access […] The post Calvert Parks & Recreation to Hold Virtual Public Meeting for Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry Establishes Youth Advisory Council

Charles County, MD…Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry, in partnership with Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Navarro, recently met with members of a newly formed Youth Advisory Council established as part of Sheriff Berry’s initiatives to continue to build relationships with communities while enhancing trust among its members. “I felt it was critical to […] The post Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry Establishes Youth Advisory Council appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
