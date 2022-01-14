Charles Co. Board of Education meeting Briefs for January 11, 2022

The Board of Education of Charles County met Jan. 11, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd/videos.

The following are important meeting updates.

The Board of Education held its annual election for chairperson and vice-chairperson. Board Member Michael Lukas was elected as chairperson and Board Member Latina Wilson was elected vice-chairperson. The terms are effective for one year. The Board votes on its chairperson and vice-chairperson annually in January. Click here to read more.

Superintendent update

Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., updated the Board on inclement weather procedures, virtual instruction recently in place for students and how CCPS continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Navarro also highlighted seven CCPS teachers who were selected by the state department of education to serve as models for formative assessment practices. Read the complete report.

CCPS partnering with CSM for early college enrollment

Deputy Superintendent Kevin Lowndes, College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Dr. Maureen Murphy, and Dr. Rodney Redmond, CSM Provost and Vice-President for Learning, provided an update about a new partnership – the Early College Program – between CCPS and CSM. The pilot program is application-based and targets high school juniors who may not see college as an option. Included is a 31-credit certificate program that provides high school seniors with an opportunity to complete transferable college credits and their high school diploma at the same time. For the pilot year, students would apply as juniors and attend both CSM and CCPS for their senior year.

The pilot program will launch next week once the Board of Education signs the official memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CSM’s Board of Trustees. CCPS will share additional details about the application process and program with families next week. The presentation is posted here.

Fiscal Year 2023 budget presentation

Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services Karen Acton and CCPS Budget Manager Sherri Fisher-Davis presented to the Board the proposed fiscal year 2023 operating budget. The recommended request totals $435,966,435. Budget objectives include maintaining core programs, increasing student learning, promoting student and staff well-being, and supporting safe, equitable and engaging learning environments. The budget request also includes initiatives such as the Early College Program, expansion of virtual learning programs, salary negotiations for teachers and support staff, and additional staff positions to support therapeutic and behavioral student needs. Review the budget proposal here.

The CCPS budget development timeline is as follows.

Board of Education budget work session meeting on proposed operating budget, 6 p.m., Jan. 24.

Board of Education approval on proposed operating 2023 budget, Feb. 8 meeting.

Submission of Board approved budget to Charles County Commissioners, Feb. 28.

Maryland General Assembly legislative session ends, April 11.

Charles County Commissioners public hearing on FY 2023 proposed operating budgets, April 27.

Board of Education adopts final 2023 operating budget, June 14 meeting.

Project status update

Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services Michael Heim and Steve Andritz, CCPS director of planning and construction, provided the Board with an update on construction and renovation projects in place. The update is posted here.

Legislative update

Staff Attorney Eric Schwartz provided a legislative update to the Board. In the update, Schwartz discussed two bills already introduced by the Maryland General Assembly and the approval of a Maryland Board of Education mask regulation by the Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR). A copy of the update is posted here.

Website update

CCPS Communications Director Shelley Mackey and Susan Cox, web content design specialist for CCPS, updated the Board on the redesign of the school system website and school websites. Starting Jan. 18, visitors to www.ccboe.com and school websites will encounter a new look, modern menu system and easier navigation options. The launch is set for 10 a.m., Jan. 18. Community members should expect the main site to be unavailable for at least an hour while the transition is completed. CCPS is also providing a form for the community to share website feedback. The presentation is posted here.

New business

The Board formally approved Superintendent’s recommended changes to the current school year calendar. The changes include a movement of the end of the second marking period and the start of the third marking period, and the addition of three, two-hour early dismissal days for students. The changes are posted on the CCPS website here.

Recognition

The Board presented four resolutions to staff for the month of February. The Board and CCPS recognize February as Black History Month, Career and Technical Education Month, and Gifted and Talented Education Month. The Board also presented a resolution recognizing Feb. 2-7 as National School Counselor Week.

The Board also recognized four students and four staff members from William A. Diggs and J.P. Ryon elementary schools, General Smallwood Middle School and Thomas Stone High School.

Read about the recognized students.

Read about the recognized staff.

The Board honored seven CCPS teachers who were selected by the Maryland State Department of Education as Classrooms of Distinction teachers. The seven teachers are the only ones chosen for the recognition across Maryland. Click here to read about the honored teachers.

Action items

The Board approved prior meeting minutes and personnel items.