A fourth resident of Florida’s The Villages retirement community has been arrested for alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested and taken to Sumter County jail on a charge of casting more than one ballot in an election.He was later released from custody on a $2,000 bail but if convicted of the third-degree felony faces up to five years in prison.Mr Barnes, who is not affiliated with any political party in the state, was also registered to vote in his home state of Connecticut in 2020, according to Orlando’s News 6.The Florida retirement community...

