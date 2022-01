AlphaTheta Corporation has introduced two additions to its new line of Pioneer DJ controllers. The DDJ-REV1 is a two-channel unit that comes equipped with Serato DJ Lite software and boasts a new battle-style layout for artists looking to begin scratch and open-format DJing. Enabling artists to maximize the full potential of Serato DJ Pro performance software, the DDJ-REV7 two-channel unit features a brand-new design including large, vinylized, motorized jog wheels with On Jog Display to create a tactile connection between artists and their music.

