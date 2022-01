Swapping saliva is not the best thing you can do when it comes to preventing the spread of respiratory diseases. Still, this doesn’t mean cannabis is off the table. After some ups and downs, we find ourselves in the midst of a new COVID-19 wave, prompted by the Omicron variant. Even if we’re now virus veterans, it’s still important to take care of ourselves, taking extra precautions. This includes cannabis, especially the communal aspect of it.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO