Entertainment

An Evening with NPR Critics Eric Deggans and Bob Mondello

By WHQR
whqr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR’s TV Critic Eric Deggans and NPR’s Film Critic Bob Mondello will be our special guests for a live Q&A virtual event with Rachel Lewis Hilburn on Tuesday, January...

www.whqr.org

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans talks representation and really bad music

NPR's TV critic visited Interlochen Center for the Arts this week to give a keynote address on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. He also spoke with Interlochen Arts Academy students about a number of issues pertaining to race and media. IPR caught up with Deggans during his visit to chat...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: NPR is destroying itself from within

If you have been living in America over the past year, you definitely had this experience: You wake up one morning and realize that some institution you grew up with, a group you once loved and trusted, has somehow changed completely. It’s not what you remembered, it’s unrecognizable. In fact, it’s now insane.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
Central Illinois Proud

Audie Cornish, formerly of NPR, to join CNN streaming

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NPR “All Things Considered” host Audie Cornish is joining CNN to be an anchor and correspondent for its CNN+ streaming service, the network said on Monday. Cornish had been with National Public Radio since 2005, her reporting initially focusing on the southeastern...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jon Stewart To Receive Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Jon Stewart will receive the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the organization announced today. The award will be presented at a gala performance on Sunday, April 24, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. “I am truly honored to receive this award,” Stewart said in a statement. “I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.” The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Boston University
NPR

Consider This from NPR

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Americans' trust in the U.S. government is at an all-time low. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Trust or the lack there of, one of the... KATERINA EVA MATSA: Trust has been declining for a while now. I mean, this is not a new phenomenon. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Pew...
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Podcast Company Blanchard House Signs With WME

Blanchard House, the independent podcast company, has signed with WME. Founded last year by a group of top U.K. producers, Blanchard House is co-founded and led by CEO Kimberly Jung, Creative Director Rosie Pye and Host Alex Wiltschko. Rounding out the team are a group of 14 producers, journalists and presenters from the BBC and The Times of London, as well as American columnist Joe Nocera, whose hit podcast The Shrink Next Door was adapted into an Apple TV+ miniseries starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. In March, Laurence Grissell, a producer on the BBC’s Documentaries Unit, will join the company as head of content. Past shows include The Californian Century, starring Stanley Tucci, and Wireless Nights, hosted by the musician Jarvis Cocker. Grissell has also won the Prix Italia and two awards from the Third Coast International Audio Festival in the 2010 and 2012 competitions. The studio has not yet announced details around upcoming programming in development, but last November, Blanchard House raised $1 million in seed funding to build out the company, focused on creating podcasts and original IP. The company continues to be represented by Scott Goldman of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz and William Schnoor of Goodwin Procter.
BUSINESS
Variety

Former HBO Exec Len Amato Joins MasterClass as Chief Content Officer

Len Amato, a 13-year veteran of HBO, joined MasterClass as chief content officer at the company that sells subscriptions to celebrity-led online courses. In the new role, Amato will head up MasterClass’ content organization and help lead content innovation, strategy and development of class launches. He reports to David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. Amato formerly served as president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax before he departed in late 2020. Most recently, Amato was an executive producer on HBO’s upcoming limited series “The White House Plumbers” through his production company Crash&Salvage, where he will continue to produce independently. MasterClass provides access...
BUSINESS

