Almost two thirds of those aged over 65 are worried about the cost of heating their homes during the colder months, according to a charity.Next month, energy sector regulator Ofgem will reveal how much households’ gas and electricity bills are expected to increase from April.Predictions from the energy sector suggest that bills could go up by as much as 50 per cent to £2,000 a year, and increase again in October 2022 to up to £2,400.Age UK, which commissioned surveys of thousands of people, is calling for the 5 per cent VAT rate on energy bills to be scrapped in...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO