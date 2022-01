Peacemaker is debuting on HBO Max next week and will feature the return of some characters from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad as well as some franchise newcomers. One such new actor is Chukwudi Iwuji who is best known for Designated Survivor, When They See Us, and John Wick: Chapter 2. Not only is Iwuji playing Clemson Murn in Peacemaker, but he's also working on another huge project with Gunn... Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Currently, it's unclear who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is clear he's enjoying his time with Gunn.

