On Jan. 5, Raedyn Grasseth, left, was presented the Public Servant Law Enforcement Award by local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5297 Commander Bill Tawater, right. According to Wahkiakum County Sheriff Mark Howie, Raedyn's 23 years of dedicated public service with the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office is reflected every day in her tireless commitment to duty, her reliability in managing multiple responsibilities at one time, and taking care of both administrative details as well as filling in as a skilled senior dispatcher and corrections officer when the need arises. Courtesy photo.

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO