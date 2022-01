The FTSE 100 finished in the red on Thursday as weakness in the energy sector and falls among commodity giants weighed on the index.Nevertheless, the index closed the day only marginally lower after positivity in the US helped markets in Europe regain ground.Drops from conglomerates including Associated British Foods and GlaxoSmithKline also kept the FTSE lower.London’s top index ended the day 4.65 points, or 0.06%, lower at 7,585.01 points.The theme of money moving to value names from growth stocks has taken a bit of a knock todayChris Beauchamp, IGChris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The pattern of the...

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO