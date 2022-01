RIGA TWP. — A young woman died and three other people suffered serious injuries in a crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lipp Highway and East Horton Road, according to a news release from the Michigan State Police post in Monroe. From evidence at the scene and witness statements, troopers determined a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on East Horton Road and a Jeep Renegade was traveling southbound on Lipp Highway. The intersection is a two-way stop with traffic on East Horton Road having the right of way. The Renegade failed to stop at the signed intersection and proceeded into the path of the Suburban.

RIGA TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO