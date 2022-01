Solana price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance present at $175. Solana trading price is $137. The Solana price analysis is bearish today as we expect the bulls to capture the market soon with their newfound strength. On the other hand, the bears have grown tired and lost potential for controlling the market in a long-term regime. Therefore, the bears might soon lose as we look at new bullish market possibilities. The SOL/USD price has gradually increased today; on January 20, 2022, the price rose from $134 to $137 while maintaining this momentum as it continues to grow in value. Solana has been down 0.65% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $1,315,796,680.

