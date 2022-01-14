Skinner And Dell Lead The Way For A Resounding Sabres Victory

1) Cozens (Tuch, Butcher) 2) Jankowski (Unassisted) 3) Tuch (Cozens, Skinner) 1) Batherson (Stutzle, Chabot) The legend of Michael Houser enters its second season as the once unknown goaltender continues to make to most of his opportunities with the Sabres. He scored wins in his first two starts near the end of last season and had a stellar night tonight. Ending the night with 43 saves and a win, Houser was locked in from the opening faceoff. He was tracking pucks well and kept himself in position to make big saves at key moments. It remains to be seen how consistent Houser can be at this level but getting this kind of performance from the organization’s 6th string goaltender is a pleasant surprise. To their credit, Buffalo’s defense was able to support Houser and clear out most rebound opportunities. For a young team looking to grow, solid goaltending performances like this will be key to the team’s improvement.

