ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Skinner And Dell Lead The Way For A Resounding Sabres Victory

By Brian Sieteski
diebytheblade.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Sabres Goals: Mark Jankowski (1), Jeff Skinner (12, 13), Vinnie Hinostroza (8) Nashville Predators Goals: Matt Duchene (17) Plus 1: Strong Start Results In Jankowski Getting His First Goal As A Buffalo Sabre. The Sabres came out the gates ready to play in Nashville. For the majority of...

www.diebytheblade.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

House Call: Houser leads Sabres to win over Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Michael Houser made 43 saves in his season debut and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1. Houser became the sixth goalie to start a game for Buffalo this season. Mark Jankowski, Dylan Cozens, and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres.
NHL
100.7 WITL

Detroit Red Wings Revel in Back-to-Back Victories Over Buffalo Sabres

As a lifelong Detroit Red Wings fan and lover of hockey in general, these wins are definitely worth celebrating. However, the fact that the first of the Red Wings' recent back-to-back wins against the Buffalo Sabres was a total shutout for my first time seeing them at Little Caesar's Arena is even sweeter.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Head North to Face Sens

Buffalo Sabres (11-21-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-18-2) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM ET | Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON. The big news of the day is that Tage Thompson was unable to make the cross-border trip for tonight’s game, so he’s out of the lineup this evening. This is due to Ontario’s 10-day isolation requirement following a positive COVID test; Thompson entered the NHL’s protocol on January 10, so he is still in that window of time.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

The Legend of Houser Grows

1) Cozens (Tuch, Butcher) 2) Jankowski (Unassisted) 3) Tuch (Cozens, Skinner) 1) Batherson (Stutzle, Chabot) The legend of Michael Houser enters its second season as the once unknown goaltender continues to make to most of his opportunities with the Sabres. He scored wins in his first two starts near the end of last season and had a stellar night tonight. Ending the night with 43 saves and a win, Houser was locked in from the opening faceoff. He was tracking pucks well and kept himself in position to make big saves at key moments. It remains to be seen how consistent Houser can be at this level but getting this kind of performance from the organization’s 6th string goaltender is a pleasant surprise. To their credit, Buffalo’s defense was able to support Houser and clear out most rebound opportunities. For a young team looking to grow, solid goaltending performances like this will be key to the team’s improvement.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Mark Jankowski
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 1-0

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators Goals
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Host the Stars in Their First Meeting This Season

Record: (18-16-2) Last Game: 5-3 Loss to Montreal. 1. Will the Sabres Win More Than One Game in a Row?. The Buffalo Sabres have developed the habit of losing their next game after a big win. All season long, fans have watched a team that seems to have a split personality. They’ll play really well one night, blocking shots, making plays, getting goals and coming away with two points. Then the following game a completely different group takes the ice, losing turnovers, letting in easy goals and showing a general lack of discipline, energy and effort.
NHL
WBEN 930AM

Seven Sabres games rescheduled by NHL

Of the changes to the schedule made by the NHL on Wednesday, a total of seven Buffalo Sabres games have officially been rescheduled. The league says this will ensure all games are completed by the planned season end date of April 29. Read more here:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres

Comments / 0

Community Policy