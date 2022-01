Rodents make good pets for several reasons: They’re relatively easy to take care of, social and engaging, and extremely cute. The downside is you won’t have your sweetie for very long, as their lifespans don’t come near those of dogs or cats. As far as guinea pigs’ lifespans go, you’re looking at about five years, though they can live up to eight. That’s a tad longer than hamsters or gerbils, and guinea pigs might suit you better in other ways too. Once you’ve selected your animal, you will need to work to keep it healthy and prolong its life. Do these five things to keep your pig (or pigs) in good shape and living its best life.

