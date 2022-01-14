Coming to the Rose Theater

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 14-16 Encanto (PG) This Walt Disney Animation Studios movie tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Jan. 21-23 West Side Story (PG-13) An adaptation...

www.swiowanewssource.com

u.today

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters in March

AMC CEO Adam Aron has just taken to Twitter to announce that the world’s largest movie theater chain will “most likely” add support for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the most popular meme coins, this March. The two canine cryptocurrencies will be accepted for all sorts of payments...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
MySanAntonio

The most anticipated movies of 2022 coming to theaters, Netflix and HBO Max

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. After nearly two years of theatrical delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiplexes can rejoice at a forthcoming slate of perpetually delayed blockbusters coming in 2022. The studios behind "The Batman," "Morbius"...
MOVIES
ktbb.com

Disney/Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ skipping theaters, coming to Disney+ on March 11

The latest offering from Disney/Pixar, Turning Red, will follow its predecessors Luca, and Soul, by debuting directly on Disney+. The trailer for Turning Red have been playing in theaters -- oddly, ahead of the very different, adult-themed action film The King's Man, which was produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. However, it seems uncertainty about the COVID-19 Omicron variant has ultimately led execs to decide the movie won't have a theatrical bow after all.
MOVIES
theweektoday.com

The MAC Theater Seeks Actor

Seeking an actor to play CONNIE in our first play of the season!. The role of CONNIE, a 25-35 year old woman, is still available for our upcoming production of The Puzzle with the Piazza written by Mark Dunn and directed by Pippa Asker. Performances are scheduled March 11-13 &...
THEATER & DANCE
boothbayregister.com

This week at the Lincoln Theater

Well, we’ve waited and waited, and now it’s finally here – “West Side Story” opens at Lincoln Theater this Friday! Director Steven Spielberg displays his natural talents in his first ever musical, grabbing audiences with the opening sequence and whisking you away into their dazzling and heartbreaking world. A NY Times Critic’s Pick and Golden Globe nominee for Best Director, Golden Globe winner for Best Motion Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy, “West Side Story” is an unquestionable must see on the big screen.
LINCOLN, ME
Idaho State Journal

Movies at the Bengal Theater this week

Academy Award-nominated “One Night in Miami” plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. It’s February 1964, and a young Cassius Clay becomes the Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. Because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, Clay spends the evening in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood, meeting up with political activist Malcolm X, musician Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. During this historic evening, these icons shared their thoughts with each other about moving the country forward to equality. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
POCATELLO, ID
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel With Original Star Peter Billingsley Set at Warner Bros. and Legendary

Nearly 40 years after it first debuted, the holiday movie classic “A Christmas Story” is finally getting a sequel, with original star Peter Billingsley set to reprise his role and produce. Warner Bros. and Legendary are backing the production. “A Christmas Story Christmas” will be directed by Clay Kaytis (“The Christmas Chronicles”) from a script by Nick Schenk (“Cry Macho,” “The Mule”). Vince Vaughn is also producing, under the Wild West Picture Show Productions banner he runs with Billingsley. A box office failure when it first premiered in 1983, “A Christmas Story” has become one of the most beloved holiday movies in...
MOVIES
mychamplainvalley.com

This Place in History: Paramount Theater

‘At This Place in History,’ we’re at the Paramount Theater in Barre with Amanda Gustin, the Public Program Manager from the Vermont Historical Society. “One of the reasons its historic, besides being 100 years old, is that this theater hosted the world premier of the Alfred Hitchcock film, The Trouble with Harry, said Gustin. “It’s a very Hitchcock-kind of movie. And when he was looking for places to film someone said, you should definitely go to Vermont.”
BARRE, VT
Hot 104.7

‘That Golden Girls Show’ Coming To Orpheum Theater Sioux Falls

What do you get when you mix puppets, parody, and The Golden Girls?. You get That Golden Girls Show. On the event website, the show is described as, "'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
slpecho.com

Theater awarded Spotlight honors

‘Anne of Green Gables’ recognized for exemplary production. After its production of “Anne of Green Gables,” the theater program received a shocking announcement. Excited by the news, senior Dayanara Mora Zengel said she felt honored to receive the Spotlight honor. “I was always very discouraged to go...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Star In Scripted Supernatural Thriller Podcast ‘Don’t Mind: Cruxmont’

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting. The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont. The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum. Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a...
TV & VIDEOS
twincitiesmedia.net

Brian Fallon Is Coming To The Varsity Theater January 26th

Well known punk singer-songwriter Brian Fallon (formerly of the Gaslight Anthem) will be gracing the Varsity Theater later this month alongside Worriers and The Dirty Nil. Tickets for this show are available HERE. Doors: 6:30pm // Show: 7:30pm // This event is 18+ w/ valid ID. Worriers. Worriers are an...
MUSIC
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Dance Theater

This week, Santa Barbara Dance Theater celebrates its 45th anniversary with a program featuring work by Nancy Colahan, Weslie Ching, and the group’s new Artistic Director, Brandon Whited. The performances, which run from Thursday, January 13, through Sunday, January 16, will be at Center Stage Theater. Featured dancers include Nicole Powell, Paige Amicon, Miche Wong, Calder White, and apprentice/understudy Riley Haley. Colahan will contribute a pair of solos from Pandemic Suite, which she developed over Zoom last year. Weslie Ching’s duet, I Don’t Exist Anymore, is set to the funky sounds of Thai musician Thepporn Petchubon. Brandon Whited will premiere two works for the company, to Harbor and ARENA, or 1 of 4 & 4 of 1. For tickets, or to arrange viewing of a livestream, visit sbdancetheater.org.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
US Magazine

‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Is Coming to Theaters: What to Know About the 1-Night-Only Event

Gone but never forgotten. Betty White didn’t live to be 100, but her friends and colleagues are still making sure her milestone birthday will be full of joy. Before the Golden Girls alum died on December 31, 2021, a one-night-only movie event titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration was scheduled to hit theaters on Monday, January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES

