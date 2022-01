Peloton stock lost about a quarter of its value Thursday after CNBC reported that it would halt production of its signature connected bikes and treadmills amid slowing demand. Citing internal documents, the news outlet said the company would pause production of its Bike for two months starting in February. It will extend an earlier production freeze on its more expensive Bike+, and it won’t produce its Tread treadmill for six weeks, CNBC reported.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO