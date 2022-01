It’s a tried and true scam and it has worked again. An elderly Barnegat woman was conned to the tune of $8,000 by a couple of scumbags. The con is a familiar one: the woman got a phone call by a scammer claiming to be her grandson. He told her that he had been in a car accident and someone in the other car had been injured, so he had been arrested. Of course, he needed money to get out of jail and that she would be contacted by an attorney.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO