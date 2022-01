Saks.com is rethinking its personal stylist and shopping service. The new service, called Saks Stylist, is complimentary to all Saks Fifth Avenue customers and was created in partnership with Wishi, a software company co-founded by Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, which combines proprietary technology and real-life styling expertise. So how does it work? According to Saks, customers take a short quiz on saks.com, providing details about their personal style and shopping needs. Based on this information, the customer is matched with a personal stylist, who will reply with curated recommendations within 24 hours. Customers may provide feedback to their stylist who can then...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 HOURS AGO