Unilever: Caution Reflected In Lagging Returns

By Ellsworth Research
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnilever is the company behind well-known consumer good brands such as Cif, Knorr, Hellmann’s, and Lifebuoy. In spite of flat turnover and profit development Unilever (NYSE:UL) achieved substantial growth of free cash flow. With the inflation now coming in at high numbers attention has shifted to sales growth for which pricing...

LIVE MARKETS Unilever: debt and mayonnaise

Jan 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. UNILEVER: DEBT AND MAYONNAISE (1145 GMT) The market has spoken: Unilever is the worst performer across the pan-European STOXX 600, losing over 7%...
Unilever Provides Update on Strategic Direction

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Following Unilever’s (LON: ULVR) signaling of interest in GlaxoSmithKline’s (LON: GSK) Consumer Healthcare unit, the consumer goods giant presented a planned update, setting out the strategic direction Unilever is pursuing. Unilever Strategic Direction. Following the unification of Unilever, the board undertook...
Unilever: Profit Vs. Sustainability

Terry Smith, an influential fund manager of a top-10 shareholder in Unilever (NYSE:UL), Fundsmith, blamed Unilever for 'losing the plot'. In his yearly shareholder letter to Fundsmith investors, he wrote the following:. Unilever seems to be laboring under the weight of management which is obsessed with publicly displaying sustainability credentials...
Inflation Weighs On Unilever

I'm lowering my fair value estimate for Unilever (UL) (UN) (OTCPK:UNLVF) (OTCPK:UNLYF) to $61 per share from a previous $71 and my rating from buy to hold. This is primarily due to lower growth expectations as a result from volume declines and higher costs which put pressure on margins. I still believe Unilever is good business and stock, but higher uncertainty going into 2022 warrants a higher margin of safety on the stock which I am doubtful is sufficiently provided by the modest undervaluation at the current price of $54 per share.
Smith-Midland Corporation has a mixed operating history but has consistently been cash flow positive. The construction industry is one of the largest industries, not only in the US, but across the globe. On a planet filled with people and all of the needs that they have, significant infrastructure is a necessity. Naturally, a large number of players would emerge that would become dedicated to providing the goods and services required for this industry to thrive. One such player is a company called Smith-Midland Corporation (SMID). As a very small prospect in the space, it does offer a lot of upside potential should management succeed in growing the enterprise at a nice clip. But sadly, at this time, shares are probably no better off than being fairly valued. The actual absence of material growth in recent years, both on the top and bottom lines, combined with the trading multiple the company has, is indicative of a company that probably does not offer any further upside in the near term.
