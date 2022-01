A new Halo Infinite leak has some fans speculating that the game could receive a crossover with Disney's upcoming Buzz Lightyear solo film! The rumor started on the Halo subreddit, when a leaked image of five Warthog skins from the game's files was shared. One of those skins has a purple, green, and gray color scheme, leading posters to question whether it might be inspired by the Toy Story character. It's certainly possible that this is part of a greater tie-in promotion, but as with any rumor, readers will want to take it with a grain of salt until there's official confirmation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO