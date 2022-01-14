TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic’s bid to compete at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO