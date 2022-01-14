Everything you need to keep calm this Mercury retrograde

In a world that can often feel off the rails, there’s reassurance in a pattern. Human behaviour may alter the course of human history, but the course of the stars, the planets, the moon, and the Sun remains. Reassurance, of course, is not the same thing as relief — unless what we mean by relief is surrender. You can rest assured that a moon will cycle. You can look up at the darkening January sky expectantly, waiting for the Cancer full moon to cast herself against it. But whether what fills her heavenly body, and our earthly bodies in response, is a balm or a burden is anybody’s guess. Or, anybody’s right to attest.
