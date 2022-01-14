St. Pete Man Killed When Struck By Car Crossing Roosevelt Blvd.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – A 33-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a car while crossing Roosevelt Blvd. Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 19-year-old Clearwater man, was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at the intersection of Dodge Street under a green traffic signal.

Troopers say the St. Pete man attempted to cross Roosevelt Boulevard and walked into the path of the car.

Despite attempts to avoid a collision, the vehicle struck the pedestrian who was transported to an area hospital where he later dies from injuries suffered in the crash.

