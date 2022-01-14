ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Man Killed When Struck By Car Crossing Roosevelt Blvd.

By Local News Desk
 6 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – A 33-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a car while crossing Roosevelt Blvd. Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 19-year-old Clearwater man, was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at the intersection of Dodge Street under a green traffic signal.

Troopers say the St. Pete man attempted to cross Roosevelt Boulevard and walked into the path of the car.

Despite attempts to avoid a collision, the vehicle struck the pedestrian who was transported to an area hospital where he later dies from injuries suffered in the crash.

64-Year-Old Clearwater Man Found Dead, Murder Suspect In Custody

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Robbery-Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation in unincorporated Clearwater. According to detectives, on January 20, 2022, at approximately 10:09 a.m., deputies responded to a residence located at 15149 Avalon Avenue in Clearwater, for a report of a domestic disturbance.
CLEARWATER, FL
Police In St. Pete Need Your Help Identifying Suspect Who Robbed Citi Trends

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – On January 14th, 2022, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Citi Trends Department Store, 1101 62nd Avenue South. “While his face was partially covered with a blue and red cloth, he was also wearing a gray hooded pullover with a distinctive logo on the front that we hope someone will recognize him,” said St. Petersburg Police PIO Yolanda Fernandez.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida Man Rescued After Falling Into A Creek, Suffering Hypothermia, Then Arrested

A Florida man was rescued by deputies, then later arrested, after falling into a creek and suffering hypothermia. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area off of Dawn Heights Drive in unincorporated east Lakeland on Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022, after several callers reported that a man could be heard screaming for help in the woods.
POLK COUNTY, FL
‘I Just Got Hit By A Car’ Car Hits Local West Virginia Reporter During Live Broadcast

A local television reporter was taken off her feet late Wednesday after a car plowed into her during a live news broadcast. WSAZ-TV journalist Tori Yorgey, reporting from Dunbar, West Virginia, was struck by an SUV during a broadcast on weather conditions in the area. The reporter took the impact in stride, dusting herself off and continuing to report.
DUNBAR, WV
