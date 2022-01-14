ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordae: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bobby Carter
 6 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Midway through his Tiny...

hypebeast.com

Cordae Performs Cuts From 'From A Bird's Eye View' and 'The Lost Boy' for 'NPR' Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Cordae has graced the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage with a setlist combining some of his best tracks from The Lost Boy and From A Bird’s Eye View. The seven-track setlist clocked in at about 20 minutes and hears Cordae perform the From A Bird’s Eye View numbers “C Carter,” “Want From Me,” “Sinister,” which originally features Lil Wayne and “Chronicles” which features H.E.R. and Lil Durk. Longtime fans will also be treated with The Lost Boy’s “RNP” featuring Anderson. Paak and a medley of “Thousand Words” and “Thanksgiving.”
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Mon Laferte performing @ Tiny Desk!

Los Angeles, CA (January 12, 2022) – Mon Laferte is nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Includes Tejano)” for her album SEIS and today shares her ‘Tiny Desk (home) concert’ at NPR Music. Inspired by her beloved Tepoztlán, for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No Treble

Esperanza Spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

I was super excited to see NPR drop this video of Esperanza Spalding performing on their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert program. “Enter into esperanza spalding’s safe space for healing through music and song with a Tiny Desk (home) concert of selections from her. A constant iteration of evolutionary ideas, her songwriting workshop is both a bold examination of human existence and resilience and a guided research collaboration with a collective of musicians and researchers in the practices of neuroscience, psychology and music therapy. All Formwelas (songs) from the S.A.L. are created through our research, divination, intuition, musicianship, taste, inspiration, and collaborative effort to design songs that enhance a specific salutary affect,” Spalding writes on her project site.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

5 Classic Rock Tiny Desk Concerts

Pat Benatar celebrates her birthday today (January 10), and we thought we’d honor the tiny rocker with massive pipes by looking back at one of her most intimate concerts ever. Benatar and husband/guitarist/songwriting partner Neil Giraldo performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” video series back in November 2014, and...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST Showcase Scheduled January 18-20

Annual world music showcase globalFEST had to cancel the its in-person Webster Hall show in New York City on January 16 because of COVID. However, the show goes on and globalFEST already had plans with National Public Radio (NPR) Music to do the Tiny Desk meets globalFEST series January 18-20, 2022. This will now serve as the main globalFEST event!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
wpr.org

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

caroline, 'Good morning (red)'

Ever since the London octet dropped "Dark blue" in 2020, I've puzzled at how caroline's strung-together influences – Talk Talk's whisper-quiet post-rock, The Velvet Underground's yearning drones and Chamberlain's rootsy noodling – mingle with such ambition. As the band's earliest song just now getting the studio treatment, "Good morning (red)" provides something of a key to understanding caroline's method of piecing together disparate parts. In it, a loping melody yawns alongside sweeping strings and an ascendant guitar figure – there's a pastoral brightness to the overlapping vocals lit by a desperate outburst: "Can I be happy in this world?" It's borderline twee in the way an overeager study group in impeccably matched outfits could cause one listener to recoil and entice another. But halfway through the song, the world shifts as the melody breaks apart in a spacious full-band glitch: Fits of acoustic guitar and strings punctuate the silence as drums thwack the void and a bass line fills out the edges. It's as if the promise of a new morning has been upset by the dawn's revelations.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Steven Beck, 'Piano Sonata No. 5' (George Walker)

Your basic Mozart piano sonata lasts around 20 minutes. George Walker's Piano Sonata No. 5 clocks in under five. The American composer, who died in 2018 at age 96, compressed his final sonata into miniature proportions, but it's no bite-sized bonbon. The music, played with incisive élan by Steven Beck, is a dense thicket of ideas and episodes, born from a simple, four-note upward-thrusting theme in the opening measure. Walker constantly manipulates harmonic textures and rhythms, interlaces a tangle of inner voices and yet keeps a fluid forward motion. Like a Vermeer painting, you can look at it many times before you grasp every subtle detail.
MUSIC
Billboard

Cordae Charts His Ups, Downs and In-Betweens in Loose, Jazzy ‘NPR Tiny Desk’ Concert

Rising Maryland rapper Cordae provided the world From a Bird’s Eye View in his debut NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert that dropped on Friday morning (Jan. 14). The 24-year-old MC — who also released View, his 14-track sophomore collection the same day — opened the loose, jazzy seven-song set with the album track “C Carter,” a chronicle of his pre-fame fantasies about a better life.
MUSIC
afropop.org

Last Night of globalFEST’s Tiny Desk Series Live Tonight, Conference Next Week

If you haven’t tuned in yet, you’ve still got one more night to watch the globalFEST-Tiny Desk series live. Watch Al Bilali Soudan from Mali, Kiran Ahluwalia with music from the Indian subcontinent and Tufan Derince’s Kurdish music tonight via YouTube starting at 8 pm. The festivities are hosted by our good friend, Angeliqué Kidjo.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

$12 Concert w/ Glass Spells and Rose Haze Live at Bottom of the Hill (SF)

Is Anthony Ramirez (Bass / Synthesizers) and Tania Costello (Vocals). Glass Spells have won the attention of many by their nostalgic synth-driven sound with a modern twist, incorporating several elements from Indie, post punk, and modern electronic to create rhythms that will not get out of your head. https://www.glassspells.com/. TOPOGRAPHIES.
MUSIC
Variety

FKA Twigs Talks ‘Caprisongs’ Mixtape, Working With the Weeknd and ‘Learning to Turn Pain Into Joy’

With her just-released “Caprisongs” mixtape and a fresh affiliation with a new label, Atlantic, British singer-songwriter-producer FKA Twigs ups the ante on her eerily experimental sound and intimately nuanced lyrics and goes big. That’s not only because the genre-jumbling, multi-octave performer has invited brand-name featured guests such as Jorja Smith and the Weeknd to the party that is “Caprisongs.” Rather, it’s because the Gloucester, U.K.-born artist — real name Tahliah Barnett — is having any kind of party at all. The bottom line on Twigs has long been that her most ambitious music was deeply emotional and uncompromising. Darkly avant-garde, aggressive...
MUSIC
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES

