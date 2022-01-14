ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

UF Researchers Develop Genetic Score to Improve Pediatric Cancer Treatments

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Florida researchers have developed a new genomics-based score to deliver more personalized and effective chemotherapy treatments to pediatric leukemia patients. The predictive score brings a precision medicine approach to treating childhood acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, a common form of childhood leukemia. AML spreads rapidly and affects...

BUFFALO, NY

