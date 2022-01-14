ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Tiziana Cardini
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic has put us on sloth mode—slow, circumspect, tiptoeing au ralenti around myriads of rules and regulations. “I must confess that somehow I quite enjoyed the slowing down,” David Koma said over Zoom. But his love for adrenaline-fueled motorsports got the better of him; speed is really what sets his...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

André Leon Talley’s best fashion moments: from bespoke suits to iconic kaftans

Beloved fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73, leaving the fashion world in mourning.The former US Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives confirmed in a statement.Over his five-decade-long career, Talley, who became US Vogue’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995 and later the magazine’s editor-at-large, was a glamorous staple at events like runway shows, red carpets and launches.Fellow designers, models and other members of the fashion industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.We take a look at some of the late journalist’s best fashion moments...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The New Arrivals We’re Excited to Shop this Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Emerging talents in spotlight at hybrid Paris Fashion Week

A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season, as French government restrictions have seen many relegated to an online-only presence.Those brands which chose to maintain physical shows — like AMI on Wednesday — may not end up regretting it, benefiting as they seem to be from a relative boost in coverage. As ever, the start of collections principally showcase emerging talents, before the week leads to industry big hitters such as Dior Louis Vuitton and Hermes.Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2022 shows. CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRETasteful and deceptively simple designs...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom#Span
Vogue Magazine

A New Exhibition at FIT Examines the Ever Alluring 1990s as an Era of Reinvention and Restlessness

Pro or con, visitors are sure to have strong opinions about “Fashion in the Nineties,” the new exhibition at the Museum at FIT. The decade that gave us grunge and glamour has been cultified on Tumblr, Reddit, and Instagram to the point where everyone seems to have their own essential “playlist.” “People will come in and look at any of these sections and say, ‘I wouldn’t have included that, but I would’ve included this Calvin Klein dress,’ and that’s really fun,” says curator Colleen Hill. “And I hope people share that with me.”
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style Photos From the Paris Fall 2022 Menswear Shows

The forecast in Paris predicts several days of 50 degrees and sunny weather during the men’s shows, giving the fashion crowd a chance to showcase their best looks while attending shows from Louis Vuitton, Dior Men, Rick Owens, and Kenzo, among many more. With tons of metallic, neon, and monochrome outfits so far, the streets of Paris seem to be brighter than ever. Be sure to check out Style Du Monde’s favorite street style looks all week long and see if the weather forecast aligns with our fashion forecast this season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Remembering André Leon Talley, a Fashion Oracle and an Entirely Original Man

André Leon Talley's reputation preceded him—how could it not? A swaggering fashion oracle shaped by the legendary Diana Vreeland, for whom he worked at the Costume Institute of the Met, spraying mannequins gold for “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design” and interpreting her cryptic injunctions (and to whom he later read by her bedside when her eyesight failed her, each fueled by thimblefuls of vodka), and in Warhol’s legendary Factory, and in the scrappy trenches at the Paris frontline of Women’s Wear Daily, and as the recipient of a Gatsby confetti of crepe de chine shirts from his intimate friend Karl Lagerfeld, and the confidences of Loulou de la Falaise and Betty Catroux and Tina Chow and Paloma Picasso and Diane von Furstenberg.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh the house's first African-American designer who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer.The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the central Paris runway conjured up nostalgic images evoking Abloh's childhood here. Similar themes defined his Louis Vuitton aesthetic since 2018.Here are some highlights of Thursday's fall-winter 2022 shows.ABLOH'S LAST SHOW“Life is so short you can't wait even a day” is one of Abloh's quotes included in the show notes. It was typical of the epicureanism and optimism...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

The Racing Jacket Is Coming Back at Full Speed

This past month, I’ve played I Spy with sleek and sexy racing jackets. Last week, Julia Fox stepped out with Kanye West wearing the cement gray Claw jacket from the fall 2021 Charlotte Knowles collection. The piece was incredibly hot with its whittled, corset-style waist. In mid January, the singer Mitski premiered her new video, “Love Me More,” in which she sits on a motorcycle wearing none other than a leather racing jacket. On Instagram, designer Sami Miro posted an oversized racer jacket paired with a red slip dress. Devon Lee Carlson followed suit, wearing a cropped blue racing jacket from the spring 2001 Dolce & Gabbana show with a slip skirt. Fashion archivist Jorden Steward once told me that the standout piece of outerwear, “had a chokehold on the industry!” during the ’00s. She’s not wrong. Currently, Dolce’s XL version—which Usher wore to the 1st Annual BET Awards in 2001—is on eBay, going for a whopping $4,000.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Discovering The Archive

Vogue Italia and Diesel have chosen the photographer Mattia Balsamini to interpret seven iconic garments of the brand that has exceptionally opened the doors of its historical archive. Through his surreal still lives, Balsamini has highlighted two essential elements of Diesel's DNA: on the one hand the instinct for rebellion,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vogue Magazine

J Balvin Takes the Statement Skirt to the Next Level

Earlier this morning, Louis Vuitton debuted their new fall 2022 menswear show, and the line was complete with psychedelic suiting and cool, sporty separates (it was the last collection overseen by the late designer, Virgil Abloh). In the front row was a handful of VIP guests, including model Naomi Campbell, rapper Tyler the Creator, and athlete Venus Williams. But it was the Colombian singer J Balvin who really brought a bold look for the occasion: a puffer skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Tears for Virgil Abloh at posthumous Paris show

There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week. The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury. His final menswear show was built around an elaborate "Dreamhouse" concept with elaborately dressed angels and breakdancing models.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Reviving a Heritage Jewelry House—This Time With Lab-Grown Diamonds

In the 1800s, Oscar Massin was a groundbreaking jewelry designer who created tiaras for the Queen of the Netherlands and developed a technique that made metal look like lace. In other words, he was an innovator, and his work was prominently presented at the Universal Expositions in Paris throughout the latter half of the 19th century. His love of nature comes through in his designs—elaborate diamond brooches in the shape of a rose, or a diadem adorned with carved shells and pearls that belongs to the Spanish royal family. He retired in 1892, but his work still resonates today. Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour wore a rose-cut diamond necklace of his to the 2019 Met gala, for instance. With his values in mind, Frédéric de Narp, Coralie de Fontenay, and Sandrine de Laage are reviving Oscar Massin as a luxury jewelry house next month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Objet: Wwake’s Art-Inspired Jewelry

Wing Yau, founder of Wwake, might describe herself as a purveyor of understated gemstone jewelry, but her work is as much wearable art as adornment. Yau graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in sculpture, and Wwake’s core collection started as small-scale artworks. “I didn’t really ever imagine [jewelry making] for myself, to be honest,” she recalls. “I was really just interested in manipulating materials and exploring different textures. And then the pieces that felt most like jewelry were of course the ones that took off.” She launched Wwake in 2013. Yau, the daughter of Chinese immigrants who...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Stands Tall in Metallic-Tipped Boots and Hybrid Dress at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Menswear Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell took to the streets of Paris to make a statement at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show. Held during the menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week, the brand showcased its final men’s collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The legendary supermodel posed for paparazzi in a button-up hybrid shirtdress. The flowing piece featured long sleeves and a zip-up collar, as well as a beige sleeve and torso section with a large Vuitton logo that mimicked a bomber jacket. The dramatic dress was paired with coordinating beige and white trousers, which featured an athleisure-like drawstring waistband and balloon-leg silhouette...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Models a Chocolate-Brown Faux Leather Outfit From Her Bar III Collaboration & White Boots

Sofia Richie gave a lesson in wearing a monochromatic look as she modeled an outfit from her collaboration with Bar III today in an Instagram post by Macy’s. The socialite wore a trendy outfit, which included a brown faux-leather jacket paired with baggy, slouchy pants. Underneath the jacket, Richie opted for a brown mock-turtleneck sweater that helped unify her attire. The pieces are a part of her new capsule collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macy's (@macys) Although Richie’s shoes were cut off in the post, it revealed white footwear that had a chunky black sole and rugged...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Clothes That “Let Me Be Me:” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Talk Fashion at Dolce & Gabbana

Late on Saturday night at a dinner for around 40 people in Milan’s Martini Bar, Colson Baker and Domenico Dolce proposed a toast. It was to celebrate a headline-making engagement that had just gone down a storm. Because the engagement wasn’t the one you might be thinking of, however, there was no question that we drank anything but Prosecco. The toast and the dinner we’d just finished was to celebrate that afternoon’s highly-collaborative menswear show at which the fall 2022 menswear collection by Dolce & Gabbana had shared the Teatro Metropole runway with Machine Gun Kelly (Baker’s high-caliber stage name). As Vogue Runway’s review recounted, it was a blast.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: AMI Returns to the Runway in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. AMI Returns to the Runway in Paris PARIS: Creative director Alexandre Mattiussi is embracing AMI’s roots as he unveils the brand’s fall/winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection in Paris on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy