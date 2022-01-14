ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sound Advice: High grades for some low-cost receivers

By Don Lindich Tribune News Service
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a recent column about stereo receivers, I received a few recommendations from readers suggesting other models selling for under $200. I am passing them along here so you can consider them. One reader wrote, "I have several pairs of older but fully functional bookshelf speakers, but unfortunately do...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This 4K Smart TV Was Already Affordable, and Now It’s 40% Off for a Limited Time

Football season is nearing an end, and you’ll want to make the right impression when you have visitors over for the big game. What’s the best way you can do that? It has to be none other than watching it on a big screen. Before you send out those invites to friends and neighbors, you’ll want to check out the deal going on right now on the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K smart TV. It’s discounted by 40% for a limited time. (If your budget is limited to $500, the 55-inch model is 38% off, which brings...
ELECTRONICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sound Advice: Backup power provides security to CPAP user

Q: Is there an indoor, non-generator option to power my CPAP machine in the event of a power failure?. A: Given that a CPAP is used when you are sleeping, it would be prudent to have an alarm to wake you in the event of a power outage so you can connect your CPAP to the backup power source. The Reliance Controls PowerOUT Power Failure Alarm and LED Safety Light (reliancecontrols.com) is a small device that plugs into a power outlet and sounds an alarm and turns on a bright light whenever the power goes out.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Advice#Fosi Audio#Nht#Fosiaudio Com#Boston Acoustics#Rf
digg.com

The True Cost Of Amazon's Low Prices

Critics say the "everything store" does too much. Is 2022 the year antitrust hawks come for Amazon?. You can't control everything, but making sure of certain things will help moving with your plants a breeze.
ECONOMY
Marietta Daily Journal

Sound Advice: Sonic toothbrush back, still a bargain

Q. I see I’ve missed the boat picking up the Hanasco Sonic Electric toothbrushes on Amazon. Since I’m buying for two males, the pink won’t work and that is all that is left in stock. Is there anywhere else I can buy the black version? I’m willing to pay more!
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds With Ear Hooks (So They Won’t Fall Out of Your Ears)

The latest and greatest wireless earbuds often come with upgrades that can make anyone’s head spin. But even though these new buds are sleeker, smarter and sound better than before, for some people, it’s still unfortunately way too easy to lose them. Enter the best earbuds with ear hooks. From the treadmill to the train, these wireless earbuds are designed with security and functionality at top of mind. We searched for the best, most secure earbuds you can buy right now, and selected five top-rated pairs of hook earbuds that are a little easier to keep track of, wherever you wear...
ELECTRONICS
arcamax.com

Sound Advice: Looking for speakers with vintage bass

Q. I have Polk Audio TSi400 tower speakers and a Sony STR-DH190 receiver. When I turn up the volume the receiver shuts down with a “protect” message. I have read this is to protect against distortion that could damage the speakers and receiver. Is this true? I don’t play my music loudly so I am surprised this distortion threshold is being reached. It is really annoying.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
idownloadblog.com

AirPods sounding too low? 19 tips to make them louder

In this guide, we show you how to increase the sound level of any AirPods – 1st, 2nd, 3rd generation, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Some of these solutions will also fix inadequate sound on any other non-Apple earbuds. Why are my AirPods sounding low?. Earlier, your AirPods used...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

For Just $45 You Can Buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for Everyone in Your Family

The new year is offically here and there are so many amazing 2022 deals, it’s hard to keep up. There are huge savings on iPads, 4K Smart TVs, homewares, tax software, clothing, and more. In addition to these jaw-dropping deals, you can also get Fire HD 8 tablets for 50% off, reducing the price from $89.99 to $44.99. This is an insane deal given this tablet’s high-quality performance and list of capabilities. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is certainly one of the best deals of the day, but you’ll have to act quickly because it’s unclear how long it...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
BGR.com

Best smart plugs for Alexa: Get Kasa smart plugs at the lowest of 2022

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Rating: 5 Stars Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google AssistantEasy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the case app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 $26.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 You’ll find plenty of great deals right now at Amazon. But there’s one particular deal we need to draw your attention to...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Portable Speakers for Your Dorm Room

When we think of dorm rooms, things like shower caddies, bedsheets and desk fans all immediately spring to mind. But one thing that no dorm room can be considered complete without is a great portable speaker. Headphones are great, but there’s nothing quite like the feeling of turning the music up just a little louder than normal on a night where you have the room to yourself, or for a night when you’re hanging with friends. Below, we found some of the best speakers for dorm rooms worth buying this semester. Buying Guide: Best Speaker for Dorm Rooms We looked at the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best budget soundbars in 2022: Boost your listening for less

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: KN95 masks, $15 Sonicare toothbrush, major Anker sale, more VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Voice Assistant Compatible, Includes Remote Control – SB2021n-J6 Rating: 4.5 Stars Ultra-Compact 2.1 Design ExperiencePowerful Performance Brilliant claritySimple Setup, Streaming & Control2.1-Channel SoundFull-Range Speakers BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $149.99 Available at Walmart $128.00 $99.00 Make your viewing experience elite when you’re streaming a show, watching a movie, or rooting on your favorite team. Everybody knows you want to be immersed in your TV when you’re trying to watch something engrossing. But how can you do that on...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy